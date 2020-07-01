Kyle Meredith With... Paul Weller

Paul Weller rings Kyle Meredith to discuss his 15th studio album, On Sunset. The Jam singer-songwriter talks about his ability to write in multiple genres, enjoying the freedom to experiment in the studio, and the importance of not repeating himself. Regarding the lyrical themes, Weller dissects how people change but the systems stay the same, how he keeps positivity in the face of extreme turmoil, and how a trip to LA’s famous Sunset Strip resulted in a rare moment of nostalgia and looking back.

