Phoebe Bridgers on the Value of True Crime and Why She’s a Fan of My Favorite Murder

She also says Punisher could score a “Midsommar-style divorce drama"

by
on July 29, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Phoebe Bridgers
Kyle Meredith With... Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers speaks with Kyle Meredith about Punisher. The sophomore album finds the singer-songwriter taking on a bigger production with a balance of themes of disconnection. Bridgers discusses having to trick herself while writing, being “coffee shop famous,” producing Christian Lee Hutson’s new LP, becoming a fan of My Favorite Murder, appreciating true crime, and how this album could be the score to a “Midsommar-style divorce drama.”

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Click here for an exclusive free TIDAL offer before time runs out
Don't listen to the morons and half-wits. Wear a mask.
Don't be dull. Wear a cool mask.
Beyonce releases film exclusively to Disney+, in defiance of other streaming services
