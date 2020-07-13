Wang Chung on Rewriting Old Hits for New Times

Kyle Meredith With... Wang Chung

Wang Chung founder Nick Feldman spoke with Kyle Meredith about the band’s involvement in last month’s Back to the Basement fundraiser, which found several ’80s stars live streaming to raise funds for frontline workers. The duo also rewrote one of their biggest hits — re-dubbed “Everybody Stay Safe Tonight” — to not only reflect the pandemic, but also speak to the BLM protests. The new wave legend also weighs in on how their songs have soundtracked Hollywood, last year’s Orchesography, more orchestral live shows, and the release of their long-awaited Clear Light Dark Matter compilation for later this year.

