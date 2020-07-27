OutKast (David Brendan Hall), The Cure (Amy Price), and Porno for Pyros (Wiki) to appear on Lollapalooza 2020 livestream

In lieu of a physical event, Lollapalooza has announced a massive four-night livestream.

Streaming for free on YouTube, Lolla2020 promises 150 performances and appearances, including archival footage from previous editions of the festival, as well as new, original performances from the likes of Kali Uchis, Vic Mensa, Jamila Woods, Tanks and the Bangas, Pink Sweat$, H.E.R., and more.



Of particular note, Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell will stage three special performances throughout the weekend: the first Porno for Pyros reunion in 24 years; a tribute to David Bowie with pianist Mike Garson; and a special performance of Kind Heaven Orchestra featuring Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins. Ferrell will also moderate conversations with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Public Enemy’s Chuck D, among others.

The lineup also boasts “fan-favorite” archival sets from Paul McCartney, Metallica, The Cure, OutKast, LCD Soundsystem, Arcade Fire, Lorde, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tyler the Creator, Run the Jewels, ASAP Rocky, Chance the Rapper, Tenacious D, Cypress Hill, Jane’s Addiction, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, Portugal. the Man, Kehlani, LL Cool J, Princess Nokia, Polo G, and more.

Throughout the event, Lollapalooza will also promote a number of social causes. The festival is partnering with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote organization to encourage new voter registration; Obama herself is expected to make an appearance at some point. Additionally, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the Equal Justice Initiative, which is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S., and the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which provides financial relief to venues and workers impacted by COVID-19.

Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 livestream goes down Thursday, July 30th – Sunday, August 2nd beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT nightly. A full schedule will be revealed on Wednesday, July 29th.

Like every other major event in the US this year, Lollaplooza canceled its 2020 physical staging due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. And if you believe the festival’s co-founder, it may not be until 2022 before another edition of Lolla can be held.