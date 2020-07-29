Lomelda, photo by Tonje Thilesen

Lomelda, the indie folk project of musician Hannah Read, has shared a new song called “It’s Infinite”. It’s the latest single to come from Hannah, her upcoming album, before it drops on September 4th via Double Double Whammy.

Technically, this is the second Hannah teaser, following lead track “Wonder”. Both songs have painted the full-length as an introspective, insightful, and honest listen that uses acoustic guitar and lush percussion to draw out those feelings.



On its own, “It’s Infinite” is a gorgeous rush of stirring folk, the kind that Lomelda made a name for herself with, but it carries arguably more momentum than we’ve seen from her prior. Needless to say, that little burst of optimism and emotion is welcome more than ever these days.

According to a statement from Read, the song is about overcoming the fear of failure. “‘It’s Infinite’ is about missin shots and missin dogs and deciding that even if I get all mad and muddy runnin after ’em, I’m still gonna,” she said. “I am still gonna sing songs and truck along towards heaven on earth til I die.”

In the music video, directed by Regina Gonzalez-Arroyo, sweeping shots of the outdoors are paired with animated doodles of angels. While a person can be seen walking through a tall marsh, coated in a blanket of golden-hour rays at sunset, the cartoons circle around nearby, grinning ear to ear while encouraging the person to carry on. Eventually, some very cute dogs show up for a run, too. Watch it below.

Pre-orders for Hannah are currently ongoing. Check out the album artwork and tracklist after the jump.

Hannah Artwork:

Hannah Tracklist:

01. Kisses

02. Hannah Sun

03. Sing for Stranger

04. Wonder

05. Polyurethane

06. Reach

07. It’s Lomelda

08. Stranger Sat By Me

09. It’s Infinite

10. Hannah Happiest

11. Both Mode

12. Big Shot

13. Tommy Dread

14. Hannah Please