Lou Reed’s New York Receives Deluxe Reissue with 26 Unreleased Recordings

Rhino Records is commemorating the 30th anniversary of Lou Reed’s 1989 album New York with a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased studio and live recordings and rare concert footage. The reissue also marks the first time New York will be available on double 180-gram vinyl.
Due out on September 25th, New York: Deluxe Edition is an expansive 3xCD, 2xLP set that boasts a new remaster of the original album, both on CD and vinyl, in addition to 26 unreleased studio and live recordings. A companion DVD includes The New York Album, a long-out-of-print concert video recorded during the “New York Tour” in 1990. It features Reed performing the entire New York album live in Montreal at the Theatre St. Denis.
The deluxe package also includes a 12 x 12 hardcover book with new liner notes written by music journalist David Fricke and essays from archivist Don Fleming.
Pre-orders are now ongoing via Rhino’s website, and include a bonus cassette version of New York.
New York: Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)
01. Romeo Had Juliette
02. Halloween Parade
03. Dirty Blvd.
04. Endless Cycle
05. There Is No Time
06. Last Great American Whale
07. Beginning Of A Great Adventure
08. Busload Of Faith
09. Sick Of You
10. Hold On
11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim
12. Xmas In February
13. Strawman
14. Dime Store Mystery
Disc Two: “New York” – Live
01. Romeo Had Juliette *
02. Halloween Parade *
03. Dirty Blvd. *
04. Endless Cycle *
05. There Is No Time *
06. Last Great American Whale *
07. Beginning Of A Great Adventure *
08. Busload Of Faith *
09. Sick Of You *
10. Hold On *
11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim *
12. Xmas In February *
13. Strawman *
14. Dime Store Mystery *
Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore
01. Romeo Had Juliette (7” Version)
02. Dirty Blvd. (Work Tape) *
03. Dirty Blvd. (Rough Mix) *
04. Endless Cycle (Work Tape) *
05. Last Great American Whale (Work Tape) *
06. Beginning Of A Great Adventure (Rough Mix) *
07. Busload Of Faith (Solo Version) *
08. Sick Of You (Work Tape) *
09. Sick Of You (Rough Mix) *
10. Hold On (Rough Mix) *
11. Strawman (Rough Mix) *
12. The Room (Non-LP Track)
13. Sweet Jane (Live Encore) *
14. Walk On The Wild Side (Live Encore) *
DVD
01. Romeo Had Juliette
02. Halloween Parade”=
03. Dirty Blvd.
04. Endless Cycle
05. There Is No Time
06. Last Great American Whale
07. Beginning Of A Great Adventure
08. Busload Of Faith
09. Sick Of You
10. Hold On
11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim
12. Xmas In February
13. Strawman
14. Dime Store Mystery
Audio Only Bonus
15. A Conversation with Lou Reed
Vinyl Track Listing
Side A
01. Romeo Had Juliette
02. Halloween Parade
03. Dirty Blvd.
04. Endless Cycle
Side B
01. There Is No Time
02. Last Great American Whale
03. Beginning of a Great Adventure
Side C
01. Busload of Faith
02. Sick of You
03. Hold On
04. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim
Side D
01. Xmas In February
02. Strawman
03. Dime Store Mystery
* = previously unreleased