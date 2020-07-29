Lou Reed’s New York Receives Deluxe Reissue with 26 Unreleased Recordings

Lou Reed's artwork for New York

Rhino Records is commemorating the 30th anniversary of Lou Reed’s 1989 album New York with a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased studio and live recordings and rare concert footage. The reissue also marks the first time New York will be available on double 180-gram vinyl.

Due out on September 25th, New York: Deluxe Edition is an expansive 3xCD, 2xLP set that boasts a new remaster of the original album, both on CD and vinyl, in addition to 26 unreleased studio and live recordings. A companion DVD includes The New York Album, a long-out-of-print concert video recorded during the “New York Tour” in 1990. It features Reed performing the entire New York album live in Montreal at the Theatre St. Denis.



The deluxe package also includes a 12 x 12 hardcover book with new liner notes written by music journalist David Fricke and essays from archivist Don Fleming.

Pre-orders are now ongoing via Rhino’s website, and include a bonus cassette version of New York.

New York: Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

01. Romeo Had Juliette

02. Halloween Parade

03. Dirty Blvd.

04. Endless Cycle

05. There Is No Time

06. Last Great American Whale

07. Beginning Of A Great Adventure

08. Busload Of Faith

09. Sick Of You

10. Hold On

11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim

12. Xmas In February

13. Strawman

14. Dime Store Mystery

Disc Two: “New York” – Live

01. Romeo Had Juliette *

02. Halloween Parade *

03. Dirty Blvd. *

04. Endless Cycle *

05. There Is No Time *

06. Last Great American Whale *

07. Beginning Of A Great Adventure *

08. Busload Of Faith *

09. Sick Of You *

10. Hold On *

11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim *

12. Xmas In February *

13. Strawman *

14. Dime Store Mystery *

Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore

01. Romeo Had Juliette (7” Version)

02. Dirty Blvd. (Work Tape) *

03. Dirty Blvd. (Rough Mix) *

04. Endless Cycle (Work Tape) *

05. Last Great American Whale (Work Tape) *

06. Beginning Of A Great Adventure (Rough Mix) *

07. Busload Of Faith (Solo Version) *

08. Sick Of You (Work Tape) *

09. Sick Of You (Rough Mix) *

10. Hold On (Rough Mix) *

11. Strawman (Rough Mix) *

12. The Room (Non-LP Track)

13. Sweet Jane (Live Encore) *

14. Walk On The Wild Side (Live Encore) *

DVD

01. Romeo Had Juliette

02. Halloween Parade”=

03. Dirty Blvd.

04. Endless Cycle

05. There Is No Time

06. Last Great American Whale

07. Beginning Of A Great Adventure

08. Busload Of Faith

09. Sick Of You

10. Hold On

11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim

12. Xmas In February

13. Strawman

14. Dime Store Mystery

Audio Only Bonus

15. A Conversation with Lou Reed

Vinyl Track Listing

Side A

01. Romeo Had Juliette

02. Halloween Parade

03. Dirty Blvd.

04. Endless Cycle

Side B

01. There Is No Time

02. Last Great American Whale

03. Beginning of a Great Adventure

Side C

01. Busload of Faith

02. Sick of You

03. Hold On

04. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim

Side D

01. Xmas In February

02. Strawman

03. Dime Store Mystery

* = previously unreleased