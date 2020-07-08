Mad Cool Festival 2021 Lineup: Chili Peppers, Faith No More, Deftones, The Killers & More

Red Hot Chili Peppers (David Brendan Hall), Faith No More (Getty), Deftones (Philip Cosores) to play Mad Cool Festival 2021

Mad Cool Festival has rolled out its preliminary 2021 lineup, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Faith No More, The Killers, Deftones, and Pixies sitting at the top of the bill.

The Madrid, Spain festival is scheduled to take place July 7th-10th, 2021. As this year’s edition was canceled due to the coronavirus, next year will also see Mad Cool Festival celebrating its fifth anniversary.



The preliminary lineup mixes acts original scheduled to play the postponed 2020 festival along with several new additions. Other notable acts include Puscifer, Placebo, Alt-J, Mumford and Sons, Royal Blood, Carly Rae Jepsen, Angel Olsen, Foals, Four Tet, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, The Rapture, Beabadoobee, Waxahatchee, and Floating Points.

Also playing are Twenty One Pilots, Major Lazer, Diplo, Modeselektor, London Grammar, Sigrid, Jamie Cullum, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, The Regrettes, Ashnikko, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Black Pumas, The Struts, Seasick Steve, and more.

All told, 94 acts have been announced so far, with another 40 names to be revealed in the coming months.

Tickets for Mad Cool’s 2020 festival can be carried over to 2021. Those who don’t already have tickets, can purchase them through the festival’s website.

Editor’s note: Consequence of Sound is the North American media partner of Mad Cool Festival.