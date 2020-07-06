Mandy Moore: Ryan Adams Did Not Reach Out to Me Privately Prior to Releasing Public Apology

Ryan Adams and Mandy Moore

Perhaps adding more credence to the idea that Ryan Adams’ latest public apology was merely a springboard for a return to music, his ex-wife Mandy Moore has revealed that Adams never reached out to her prior to issuing the statement.

In a statement published by The Daily Mail on July 3rd, Adams acknowledged his past sexual misconduct and psychological abuse, adding that he has sought professional help to address his sobriety. However, Adams never specifically apologized to his victims — including Moore, Phoebe Bridgers, and others — and he closed his statement by mentioning that he has recorded six new albums.



Asked about Adams’ comments during an appearance on The Today Show on Monday, Moore revealed that Adams did not inform her that he’d be releasing a public statement. She also said he has never privately apologized to her for his abusive behavior.

“It’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” Moore commented. “I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

Karen Elson, another one of Adams’ victims, expressed similar sentiments in a series of tweets posted on Sunday. “I believe in redemption and amends even for him. However he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior,” Elson tweeted. “In fact back then he called a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry.”

“I would like to hope he would contact women he has hurt via his representatives to apologize privately and give us the opportunity to speak our truth on all the ways his actions caused suffering and for him to listen and try to make amends,” Elson added. “That said I hope he’s listening now.”

Reports of Adams’ alleged sexual and psychological abuse were first documented in a New York Times article published in February 2019. Several prominent musicians went on record about Adams’ misconduct, including Moore, Elson, Bridgers, and Liz Phair. In light of the allegations, the FBI’s Crimes Against Children Squad opened an inquiry to determine whether Adams violated federal child exploitation laws. Consequently, the release of Adams’ latest album Big Colors was canceled and Adams lost endorsement deals with Benson amplifiers and JHS pedals.

