Margo Price Performs “Letting Me Down” Poolside on Kimmel: Watch

Margo Price on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Four months into the pandemic and these at-home performances are starting to get fancy. Margo Price appeared on the Iliza Shlesinger-guest-hosted episode of Jimmey Kimmel Live! on Monday night, performing “Letting Me Down” from her own backyard. Of course, as one of country’s biggest stars over the last half-decade, her backyard is way nicer than most of ours.

Price sang the That’s How Rumors Get Started track while her band performed at various spots around her gorgeously lit pool. The bassist was on the diving board, while one guitarist chilled by the fire pit and the other two hung out around the neon-lit hot tub. Yeah, Price’s lockdown situation looks a lot better than my Brooklyn apartment with occasional roof access.



On top of that, the whole thing was beautifully shot and sounded impeccable. From look to performance, this just may be one of the best late-night musical guest spots of the year. Check out the replay below.

After a slight corona-induced delay, Price dropped her third album, the Sturgill Simpson-produced That’s How Rumors Get Started, last week. You can stream it in high-definition or Master quality via TIDAL HiFi, which is offering a 60-day free trial right now. In May, she shared the live album Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman, featuring Jack White and Simpson, to benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.