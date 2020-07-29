Marilyn Manson Announces New Album We Are Chaos, Unleashes Title Track: Stream

Marilyn Manson, photo by Perou

Marilyn Manson has announced his 11th studio album, titled We Are Chaos. In advance of the LP, the shock-rocker has unveiled the music video for the title track.

We Are Chaos, which arrives September 11th via Lorna Vista Recordings, was produced by Shooter Jennings. The release is a long-time coming, as Manson had originally hoped to put out the album last year.



While its title might suggest otherwise, the 10-song LP was completed before the pandemic. Manson issued a lengthy statement explaining the concept of the album:

“When I listen to We Are Chaos now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today. This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.

This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener — it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.

Making this record, I had to think to myself: ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

Musically, the title track is powered by an acoustic guitar riff, as the song is both melodic and heavy at the same time. There’s almost a pop quality to the song, but the macabre nature of the lyrics and vocals still make it very much a Marilyn Manson tune, as he sings, “We are sick/ F**ked up and complicated/ We are chaos/ We can’t be cured.”

The song is accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Matt Mahurin, who has helmed videos for Metallica, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, U2, and many more.

The album’s striking cover artwork is a self-portrait painting by Manson that he dubbed “Infinite Darkness”.

We Are Chaos can be pre-ordered in various physical packages at Marilyn Manson’s webstore or digitally via Amazon. Watch the video for the title track, and see the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

We Are Chaos Artwork:

We Are Chaos Tracklist:

01. Red Black and Blue

02. We Are Chaos

03. Don’t Chase the Dead

04. Paint You With My Love

05. Half-way & One Step Forward

06. Infinite Darkness

07. Perfume

08. Keep My Head Together

09. Solve Coagula

10. Broken Needle