Megadeth and Lamb of God Unveil 2021 Dates for Rescheduled Co-Headlining Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God have revealed the 2021 dates for their rescheduled co-headlining North American tour. “The Metal Tour of the Year”, as it is called, also features Trivium and In Flames.
The bands had previously postponed the summer leg of the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but had not made an announcement regarding the fall leg that was set to launch in October. In unveiling the new 2021 dates, Megadeth and Lamb of God have confirmed that the fall leg has been rescheduled, as well.
Instead of the massive 55-date two-leg tour that would have taken place this year, the 2021 outing has been consolidated into a continuous 42-date summer trek. Specifically, the tour kicks off July 9th in Detroit, and runs through a September 10th show in Las Vegas.
A message from all four bands reads, “We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for the Metal Tour of the Year. All tickets from the summer and fall legs of the tour will be honored for the new rescheduled dates in 2021. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. We can’t wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off.”
Lamb of God recently released their stellar self-titled new album, while it’s a safe bet that Megadeth should have a new LP out by the time the 2021 tour kicks off. Dave Mustaine and company have been working on their 16th album for quite some time, and hit the recording studio in recent weeks to start laying down the tracks.
See the full list of 2021 dates for “The Metal Tour of the Year”, followed by our recent video interview with Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe. Pick up tickets for the tour here.
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames 2021 Tour Dates:
07/09 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/10 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
07/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
07/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/20 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/23 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performance Arts Center
07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
07/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/30 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
07/31 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
08/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/06 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
08/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/14 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/18 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
08/20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/21 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
08/22 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
08/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
08/31 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
09/01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
09/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
09/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/05 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/07 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Truth Amphitheatre
09/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center