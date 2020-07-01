Megadeth and Lamb of God Unveil 2021 Dates for Rescheduled Co-Headlining Tour

Megadeth (photo by David Brendan Hall), Lamb of God (photo by Amy Harris)

Megadeth and Lamb of God have revealed the 2021 dates for their rescheduled co-headlining North American tour. “The Metal Tour of the Year”, as it is called, also features Trivium and In Flames.

The bands had previously postponed the summer leg of the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but had not made an announcement regarding the fall leg that was set to launch in October. In unveiling the new 2021 dates, Megadeth and Lamb of God have confirmed that the fall leg has been rescheduled, as well.



Instead of the massive 55-date two-leg tour that would have taken place this year, the 2021 outing has been consolidated into a continuous 42-date summer trek. Specifically, the tour kicks off July 9th in Detroit, and runs through a September 10th show in Las Vegas.

A message from all four bands reads, “We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for the Metal Tour of the Year. All tickets from the summer and fall legs of the tour will be honored for the new rescheduled dates in 2021. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. We can’t wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off.”

Lamb of God recently released their stellar self-titled new album, while it’s a safe bet that Megadeth should have a new LP out by the time the 2021 tour kicks off. Dave Mustaine and company have been working on their 16th album for quite some time, and hit the recording studio in recent weeks to start laying down the tracks.

See the full list of 2021 dates for “The Metal Tour of the Year”, followed by our recent video interview with Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe. Pick up tickets for the tour here.

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames 2021 Tour Dates:

07/09 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/10 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

07/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

07/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/20 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/23 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performance Arts Center

07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

07/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/30 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/31 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

08/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/06 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

08/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/14 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/18 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

08/20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/21 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

08/22 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

08/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

08/31 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

09/01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

09/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

09/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/05 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/07 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Truth Amphitheatre

09/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center