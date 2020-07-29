Merge Records Cuts Ties with Ian Svenonius After Admitting to Inappropriate Behavior with Women

Ian Svenonius

Merge Records has cut ties with Ian Svenonius, frontman of bands including The Nation of Ulysses, The Make-Up, Chain and the Gang, and Escape-ism, after he admitted to predatory behavior.

In a since-deleted Twitter post published on Friday, July 24th, Svenonius admitted to a history of being “completely inappropriate to women” (via Pitchfork).



“I want to use this forum to say that I support people speaking out for the eradication of abusive predatory modes and also that I am absolutely one of the guilty parties,” Svenonius wrote. “That, through my narcissism, egotism, and thoughtlessness, I have acted the creep. That I have made people I cared about and respected feel terrible, have been completely inappropriate to women.”

“To anyone I have made feel bad or uncomfortable, I sincerely apologize and throw myself at your mercy. I always believed that I was a revolutionary and now my revolutionary act is self-immolation.”

In response, Merge Records says it’s “severed ties” with Svenonius and is “pulling his catalog from our webstore, physical distributors, and streaming/download services.”

“The information and allegations surrounding Ian’s post last Friday have been illuminating and disheartening,” Merge added in a statement posted to Twitter. “We see and stand with all those who have come forward and all those who haven’t, and we will continue working and listening to do our party in making the music community one that is safer and more inclusive for everyone.”