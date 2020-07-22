Metal Trump Sings Iron Maiden’s “Run to the Hills” and It’s Terrifying: Watch

Metal Trump, via YouTube

YouTuber Lars von Retriever has done it again! For his latest “Metal Trump” video, he has cut up the president’s dialogue to match the Iron Maiden classic “Run to the Hills” — and the results are frankly terrifying, albeit impressive.

Given Trump’s flippant remarks, stubborn denial, and generally abhorrent reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, the songs refrain — coming from Trump’s mouth — hits a little close to home: “Run to the hills/ Run for your life“.



Iron Maiden wrote “Run to the Hills” for 1982’s The Number of the Beast as a historical concept piece about the genocide of Native Americans and indigenous people by North American settlers. “White man came across the sea/ He brought us pain and misery,” sings frontman Bruce Dickinson in the original track. Odd words coming out of Trump, though, but poignant given his authoritarian response to Black Lives Matter protests and his recent opposition to the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins changing their name.

We last reported on Metal Trump’s festive cover of Disturbed’s “Down with the Sickness” — equally uncomfortable, but mostly in good fun.

However, with “Run to the Hills”, the parody takes a political turn, lacing its satire with commentary on the U.S. status quo. To top it off, the video thumbnail portrays Trump as one of the alien illuminati from John Carpenter’s dystopian sci-fi masterpiece They Live. Not a favorable comparison.

What else can we expect from the now politically-charged Metal Trump? Maybe Diamond Head’s “Am I Evil?” Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”? Sepultura’s “Troops of Doom”? We can only hope.

Check out the “Metal Trump” version of “Run to the Hills” below.