Metallica Officially Announce Multi-Format S&M2 Release, Unveil Two Songs: Stream

After drummer Lars Ulrich teased the news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, Metallica have officially announced a multi-format release that captures last year’s “S&M2” concerts with the San Francisco Symphony.
The concerts came 20 years after the metal legends’ original “S&M” shows in 1999. The pair of “S&M2” concerts took place September 6th and 8th, 2019, and served as the opening events of San Francisco’s Chase Center, the new home of the Golden State Warriors.
Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2, as the collection is called, will be released on August 28th in a variety of formats capturing both the recorded audio and the film version of the concerts. A deluxe box set includes limited edition 4-LP color vinyl, an exclusive photobook, 2 CDs, Blu-ray, sheet music, five guitar picks, poster, and download card, while a super deluxe box set adds original sheet music signed by the band.
There’s also the option to purchase Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 in smaller incarnations, including as a black or color 4-LP vinyl set with photobook; a 2CD/Blu-ray with booklet; a 2CD/DVD with booklet, or simply as 2 CDs; Blu-ray; DVD; digital album; or digital movie.
In addition to announcing the various formats, Metallica have unveiled performance videos of “All Within My Hands” and “Nothing Else Matters” from the upcoming collection.
Heavy Consequence was on hand for the first of the first of the two “S&M2” concerts, capturing a full photo gallery and review. We also reviewed the movie version when it was shown for one night in theaters in October of last year.
See the performances of “All Within My Hands” and “Nothing Else Matters”, as well as the S&M2 trailer, below, followed by the artwork and extensive tracklists of the various formats. Pre-orders are available at Metallica’s official webstore and digitally via Amazon.
Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 Artwork:
Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 Tracklists:
LP 1 / SIDE ONE
01. The Ecstasy of Gold
02. The Call of Ktulu
03. For Whom the Bell Tolls
LP 1 / SIDE TWO
01. The Day that Never Comes
02. The Memory Remains
03. Confusion
LP 2 / SIDE THREE
01. Moth Into Flame
02. The Outlaw Torn
LP 2 / SIDE FOUR
01. No Leaf Clover
02 Halo on Fire
LP 3 / SIDE FIVE
01. Intro to Scythian Suite
02. Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God and the Dance of the Dark Spirits
03. Intro to The Iron Foundry
04. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19
05. The Unforgiven III
LP 3 / SIDE SIX
01. All Within My Hands
02. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth
03. Wherever I May Roam
LP 4 / SIDE SEVEN
01. One
02. Master of Puppets
LP 4 / SIDE EIGHT
01. Nothing Else Matters
02. Enter Sandman
CD 1
01. The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)
02. The Call of Ktulu (Live)
03. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
04. The Day That Never Comes (Live)
05. The Memory Remains (Live)
06. Confusion (Live)
07. Moth Into Flame (Live)
08. The Outlaw Torn (Live)
09. No Leaf Clover (Live)
10. Halo on Fire (Live)
CD 2
01. Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)
02. Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)
03. Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)
04. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)
05. The Unforgiven III (Live)
06. All Within My Hands (Live)
07. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live)
08. Wherever I May Roam (Live)
09. One (Live)
10. Master of Puppets (Live)
11. Nothing Else Matters (Live)
12. Enter Sandman (Live)
DVD / BLU-RAY
01. Menu (features “Moth Into Flame”)
02. Intro (features “Wherever I May Roam” and “All Within My Hands”)
03. The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)
04. The Call of Ktulu (Live)
05. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
06. The Day That Never Comes (Live)
07. The Memory Remains (Live)
08. Confusion (Live)
09. Moth Into Flame (Live)
10. The Outlaw Torn (Live)
11. No Leaf Clover (Live)
12. Halo on Fire (Live)
13. Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)
14. Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)
15. Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)
16. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)
17. The Unforgiven III (Live)
18. All Within My Hands (Live)
19. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live)
20. Wherever I May Roam (Live)
21. One (Live)
22. Master of Puppets (Live)
23. Nothing Else Matters (Live)
24. Enter Sandman (Live)
25. Credits
26. Behind the Scenes: Making of the Show
27. All Within My Hands Promo
DIGITAL FILM
01. Intro (features “Wherever I May Roam” and “All Within My Hands”)
02. The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)
03. The Call of Ktulu (Live)
04. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
05. The Day That Never Comes (Live)
06. The Memory Remains (Live)
07. Confusion (Live)
08. Moth Into Flame (Live)
09. The Outlaw Torn (Live)
10. No Leaf Clover (Live)
11. Halo on Fire (Live)
12. Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)
13. Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)
14. Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)
15. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)
16. The Unforgiven III (Live)
17. All Within My Hands (Live)
18. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live)
19. Wherever I May Roam (Live)
20. One (Live)
21. Master of Puppets (Live)
22. Nothing Else Matters (Live)
23. Enter Sandman (Live)
24. Credits