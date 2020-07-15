Metallica Officially Announce Multi-Format S&M2 Release, Unveil Two Songs: Stream

Metallica perform "S&M2" show in San Francisco (photo by Raymond Ahner) / S&M2 Contents

After drummer Lars Ulrich teased the news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, Metallica have officially announced a multi-format release that captures last year’s “S&M2” concerts with the San Francisco Symphony.

The concerts came 20 years after the metal legends’ original “S&M” shows in 1999. The pair of “S&M2” concerts took place September 6th and 8th, 2019, and served as the opening events of San Francisco’s Chase Center, the new home of the Golden State Warriors.



Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2, as the collection is called, will be released on August 28th in a variety of formats capturing both the recorded audio and the film version of the concerts. A deluxe box set includes limited edition 4-LP color vinyl, an exclusive photobook, 2 CDs, Blu-ray, sheet music, five guitar picks, poster, and download card, while a super deluxe box set adds original sheet music signed by the band.

There’s also the option to purchase Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 in smaller incarnations, including as a black or color 4-LP vinyl set with photobook; a 2CD/Blu-ray with booklet; a 2CD/DVD with booklet, or simply as 2 CDs; Blu-ray; DVD; digital album; or digital movie.

In addition to announcing the various formats, Metallica have unveiled performance videos of “All Within My Hands” and “Nothing Else Matters” from the upcoming collection.

Heavy Consequence was on hand for the first of the first of the two “S&M2” concerts, capturing a full photo gallery and review. We also reviewed the movie version when it was shown for one night in theaters in October of last year.

See the performances of “All Within My Hands” and “Nothing Else Matters”, as well as the S&M2 trailer, below, followed by the artwork and extensive tracklists of the various formats. Pre-orders are available at Metallica’s official webstore and digitally via Amazon.

Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 Artwork:

Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 Tracklists:

LP 1 / SIDE ONE

01. The Ecstasy of Gold

02. The Call of Ktulu

03. For Whom the Bell Tolls

LP 1 / SIDE TWO

01. The Day that Never Comes

02. The Memory Remains

03. Confusion

LP 2 / SIDE THREE

01. Moth Into Flame

02. The Outlaw Torn

LP 2 / SIDE FOUR

01. No Leaf Clover

02 Halo on Fire

LP 3 / SIDE FIVE

01. Intro to Scythian Suite

02. Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God and the Dance of the Dark Spirits

03. Intro to The Iron Foundry

04. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

05. The Unforgiven III

LP 3 / SIDE SIX

01. All Within My Hands

02. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth

03. Wherever I May Roam

LP 4 / SIDE SEVEN

01. One

02. Master of Puppets

LP 4 / SIDE EIGHT

01. Nothing Else Matters

02. Enter Sandman

CD 1

01. The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

02. The Call of Ktulu (Live)

03. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

04. The Day That Never Comes (Live)

05. The Memory Remains (Live)

06. Confusion (Live)

07. Moth Into Flame (Live)

08. The Outlaw Torn (Live)

09. No Leaf Clover (Live)

10. Halo on Fire (Live)

CD 2

01. Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

02. Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

03. Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

04. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

05. The Unforgiven III (Live)

06. All Within My Hands (Live)

07. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live)

08. Wherever I May Roam (Live)

09. One (Live)

10. Master of Puppets (Live)

11. Nothing Else Matters (Live)

12. Enter Sandman (Live)

DVD / BLU-RAY

01. Menu (features “Moth Into Flame”)

02. Intro (features “Wherever I May Roam” and “All Within My Hands”)

03. The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

04. The Call of Ktulu (Live)

05. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

06. The Day That Never Comes (Live)

07. The Memory Remains (Live)

08. Confusion (Live)

09. Moth Into Flame (Live)

10. The Outlaw Torn (Live)

11. No Leaf Clover (Live)

12. Halo on Fire (Live)

13. Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

14. Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

15. Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

16. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

17. The Unforgiven III (Live)

18. All Within My Hands (Live)

19. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live)

20. Wherever I May Roam (Live)

21. One (Live)

22. Master of Puppets (Live)

23. Nothing Else Matters (Live)

24. Enter Sandman (Live)

25. Credits

26. Behind the Scenes: Making of the Show

27. All Within My Hands Promo

DIGITAL FILM

01. Intro (features “Wherever I May Roam” and “All Within My Hands”)

02. The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

03. The Call of Ktulu (Live)

04. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

05. The Day That Never Comes (Live)

06. The Memory Remains (Live)

07. Confusion (Live)

08. Moth Into Flame (Live)

09. The Outlaw Torn (Live)

10. No Leaf Clover (Live)

11. Halo on Fire (Live)

12. Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

13. Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

14. Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

15. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

16. The Unforgiven III (Live)

17. All Within My Hands (Live)

18. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live)

19. Wherever I May Roam (Live)

20. One (Live)

21. Master of Puppets (Live)

22. Nothing Else Matters (Live)

23. Enter Sandman (Live)

24. Credits