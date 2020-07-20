MetallicaMondays: Watch Metallica Play Master of Puppets in Its Entirety at 2006 Berlin Show

Metallica, photo by Ross Halfin

For the latest installment of #MetallicaMondays, the thrash legends are revisiting their 2006 Master of Puppets 20th anniversary tour.

On the very metal day of June 6th, 2006 (6/6/06) at Berlin’s Waldbühne, Metallica played their classic 1986 thrash masterpiece in its entirety, front-to-back, also premiering “The New Song”. The archival concert footage goes live this evening (July 6th) at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT via Metallica’s YouTube channel below.



The Berlin show is historically significant for seeing the world premiere of “The New Song”. With fans clamoring for a new studio album — it had been three years since St. Anger — the performance of new material ignited a surge of hype surrounding what would eventually become Death Magnetic.

“The New Song” didn’t make it to the final tracklist, but it’s appearance at the Berlin show is an early checkpoint in the album’s timeline. Appropriately, the 2006 trek was dubbed the “Sick of the Studio” Tour, in reference to the grueling hours the band invested recording 2008’s Death Magnetic.

The concert’s front-to-back run-through of Master of Puppets is bookended by other classics like “Wherever I May Roam”, “One”, and “Enter Sandman”. Also of note, the band cover the Ramones’ “Commando” alongside support act Avenged Sevenfold during the second encore.

See the setlist and watch the performance below starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Metallica Berlin 2006 Setlist:

Motorbreath

Fuel

Wherever I May Roam

The New Song

The Unforgiven

Battery

Master of Puppets

The Thing That Should Not Be

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Disposable Heroes

Leper Messiah

Orion

Damage, Inc.

Encore:

Sad But True

Nothing Else Matters

One

Enter Sandman

Encore 2:

Commando feat. Avenged Sevenfold (Ramones cover)

Seek & Destroy