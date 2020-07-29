Mina Tindle Teams with Sufjan Stevens for New Song “Give a Little Love”: Stream

Sufjan Stevens (photo by Ben Kaye) and Mina Tindle (photo by Indira Dominici)

French singer-songwriter Mina Tindle, a.k.a. Pauline de Lassus Saint-Geniès, may be known to many for her collaborations with The National. She is, after all, married to the band’s Bryce Dessner, and appeared frequently on I Am Easy to Find and its subsequent tour. Now, she’s expanding her indie reach with her new album, SISTER, and its latest single, “Give a Little Love” featuring Sufjan Stevens.

Lonesome but sweet, “Give a Little Love” flows along gently reverberating guitars and piano notes that seem to coo under Tindle’s voice. The track was written, arranged, and produced by Stevens, and he also contributed subtle backing vocals, adding to the song’s warm feel.



“I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens music,” Tindle said in a press statement. ”His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album.”

Take a listen to “Give a Little Love” below via its accompanying music video. Mina Tindle shot the clip herself, capturing dancer Moira Cappilli dancing on a beach in Puglia, Italy.

SISTER marks the third full-length from Mina Tindle. In addition to Stevens and Dessner, Thomas Barlett also contributed to the production. The record is out October 9th via 37d03d, the label and event non-profit started by Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Pre-orders are available now.