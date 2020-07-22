Motörhead’s Ace of Spades To Be Reissued in Deluxe 40th Anniversary Editions and Box Set

Mötorhead

Motörhead’s classic 1980 album Ace of Spades will receive a deluxe treatment for its 40th anniversary. In addition to expanded reissues on both CD and vinyl, a jam-packed collector’s box set is being released.

All of the new editions arrive on October 30th, nearly 40 years after the LP’s original release date of November 8th, 1980. The album featured the classic Motörhead lineup of Lemmy Kilmister, “Fast” Eddie Clarke, and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, and was highlighted by its iconic title track.



The 2-CD and 3-LP 180-gram vinyl reissues each contain the original album, a previously unreleased recording of a December 23rd, 1981 concert at Whitla Hall in Belfast, and a 20-page book.

The “Deluxe Box Set” collects both the original album and the Belfast concert, plus an additional 1981 concert from Orleans, France; a 40-page book; an EP of previously unreleased instrumentals; a double-album of B-sides; a DVD containing rare TV appearances from 1980-81, a live concert from 1981, and a 5.1 audio mix of the original album; a replica program from their “Ace Up Your Sleeve” tour; a comic book; poker dice; and, for a limited time, a bonus 7-inch reproduction of the Dutch “Ace of Spades” single.

A “Super Deluxe Box Set” comes encased in a bespoke wooden Wild West dynamite box, and adds shot glasses; a poker mat; playing cards; and casino chips to the above contents.

Along with the announcement of the various 40th anniversary editions, a video has been released for the live rendition of “Ace of Spades” from the aforementioned 1981 Belfast concert.

The various 40th anniversary editions of Ace of Spades are available for pre-order via the official Motorhead webstore. The video for the “Ace of Spades” live version, and the complete box set tracklist can be seen below.

The 40th anniversary of the album and the title track was previously celebrated on Motörhead Day (“The 8th of May”), with a new lyric video, social media filters, and limited-edition merch. And in June, it was also announced that a biopic on Lemmy Kilmister is currently in the works.

Ace of Spade Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

Ace of Spades

SIDE ONE

Ace of Spades

Love Me Like A Reptile

Shoot You In The Back

Live To Win

Fast and Loose

(We Are) The Road Crew

SIDE TWO

Fire Fire

Jailbait

Dance

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

The Hammer

A Fistful Of Instrumentals 10″

SIDE ONE

Ace of Spades (Instrumental demo)

Hump on Your Back (Instrumental demo)

Shoot You in the Back (Instrumental demo)

Fast and Loose (Instrumental demo)

SIDE TWO

Dirty Love (Instrumental demo)

Love Me Like a Reptile (Instrumental demo)

Dance (Instrumental demo)

Live At Parc Expo, Orleans – March 5, 1981

SIDE ONE

Ace of Spades

Stay Clean

Over The Top

Metropolis

Shoot You In The Back

SIDE TWO

The Hammer

Jailbait

Leaving Here

Fire Fire

Love Me Like A Reptile

SIDE THREE

Capricorn

Too Late, Too Late

(We Are) The Road Crew

No Class

SIDE FOUR

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Overkill

Bomber

Ace On Your Screens DVD

Part 1 : Motörhead on TV 1980-1981

Part 2 : BBC In The City; Live In Belfast ‘81

Part 3 : 5.1 audio mix of Ace Of Spades

Live At Whitla Hall, Belfast – December 23, 1981

SIDE ONE

Ace of Spades

Stay Clean

Over The Top

The Hammer

Shoot You In The Back

Metropolis

SIDE TWO

(We Are) The Road Crew

No Class

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

SIDE THREE

Jailbait

Leaving Here

Capricorn

Too Late, Too Late

SIDE FOUR

Overkill

Bomber

Motörhead

The Good, The Broke & The Ugly

SIDE ONE

Ace of Spades (Alternative Version)

Dirty Love

Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Long Version)

Shoot You In The Back (Alternative Version)

SIDE TWO

Hump On Your Back

Fast And Loose (Alternative Version)

(We Are) The Road Crew (Alternative Version)

Fire Fire (Alternative Version)

Jailbait (Alternative Version)

SIDE THREE

Waltz Of The Vampire

The Hammer (Alternative Version)

Dirty Love (Alternative Long Version)

Bastard

Godzilla Akimbo

SIDE FOUR

Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Version)

Dirty Love (Alternative Version)

Please Don’t Touch (Performed by Headgirl)

Bomber (Performed by Girlschool)

Emergency

Ace of Spades 7″ (D2C exclusive)

SIDE ONE

Ace of Spades

SIDE TWO

Ace of Spades (Instrumental – previously unreleased)