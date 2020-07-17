Mythbusters host Grant Imahara (Discovery Channel)

Longtime Mythbusters host Grant Imahara died earlier this week after suffering a brain aneurysm. Now, to honor his life and legacy, Discovery Channel and Science Channel will air a Mythbusters marathon this weekend.

Beginning today, July 17th through Saturday, July 18th, a total of eight Imahara-centric episodes will broadcast across both channels. Many feature Imahara’s own favorite moments, according to Discovery, highlighting the Build Team member’s skills as an electrical engineer and roboticist.



One of the marathon episodes includes a test to see whether a hotel room shower curtain could double as a durable parachute, while another experiments with armor made of folded paper. Also included is Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011, a 60-minute special in which Imahara takes viewers through the International Robogames Competition. This weekend’s TV event will conclude with an episode of White Rabbit Project, a Netflix show Imahara co-hosted after his tenure at Mythbusters.

Outside of TV, Los Angeles native Imahara worked on several major motion pictures as an animatronics specialist, including the Star Wars prequels, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Below, find the full schedule for the Mythbusters marathon tribute to Imahara.

Discovery Channel – Friday, July 17th

8 a.m. – Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011

9 a.m. – Mythbusters: “Mailbag Special”

10 a.m. – Mythbusters: “Motorcycle Water Ski”

11 a.m. – Mythbusters: “Paper Armor”

12 p.m. – Mythbusters: “Blue Ice”

Science Channel – Saturday, July 18th

3 p.m. – Killer Robots: Robogames 2011

4 p.m. – Mythbusters: Shooting Fish in a Barrel

5 p.m. – Mythbusters: Dog Myths

6 p.m. – Mythbusters: Paper Armor

7 p.m. – Mythbusters: Motorcycle Water Ski

8 p.m. – White Rabbit Project: May G Force Be with You

