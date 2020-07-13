Body of Glee Actress Naya Rivera Recovered in California Lake

Naya Rivera

The body of Glee actress Naya Rivera was recovered in Lake Piru in Ventura Country, California on Monday, according to TMZ.

Search and rescue members of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department found the body in the early morning hours of Monday. Citing law enforcement officials, TMZ reports that the body has since been identified as Rivera’s. A press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.



Ventura County Sheriff’s Department began a search for Rivera after her four-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat in Lake Piru on Wednesday, July 8th.

Police says Rivera rented a boat with her son around 1:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Three hours later, her son was spotted floating by himself in the boat.

Rivera’s son told police that he and his mother went swimming, but that his mother never made it back to the boat, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rivera’s son was wearing a life vest, but it’s believed Rivera herself was not.

Authorities subsequently launched a search and rescue operation using helicopters, drones, and dive teams.

Rivera starred in all six seasons of Glee playing the role of Santana Lopez. The 33-year-old actress also had reoccurring roles in The Royal Family, Family Matters, and The Bernie Mac Show. She most recently appeared in the YouTube web series Step Up.

As if the story couldn’t be any more tragic, Rivera’s body was found on the seventh anniversary of Glee co-star Cory Monteith’s death in 2013.