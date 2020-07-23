What’s Streaming on Netflix in August 2020

Jurassic Park (Universal)

Netflix is getting prehistoric in August 2020. The first three Jurassic Park films are stomping over to the streaming giant, leaving the newly minted confines of Peacock only 17 days after launching. That kind of coup would impress even the likes of Ian Malcolm.

That’s not all! Those flicks join an onslaught of legitimate popcorn classics in The Addams Family, The NeverEnding Story, Mad Max, A Knight’s Tale, and Seabiscuit. Okay, maybe that last one is more wine and cheese than buttered popcorn…



Hey, speaking of the wine and cheese crowd, Netflix is also bringing some high class cerebral fare. There’s An Education, Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and one of our personal favorites in Nightcrawer.

In terms of originals, Netflix’s premiering a ton of documentaries, a handful of family films, a bunch of series returns, more reality television, and a comedy special from one of Adam Sandler’s go-to pals. So, you’re good.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, check out what’s hitting Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Stay tuned for guides surrounding Amazon and Shudder.

What’s Coming

Available August 1st

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Available August 2nd

Almost Love

Connected — Netflix Documentary

Available August 3rd

Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary

Available August 4th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special

Available August 5th

Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary

World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary

Available August 6th

The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime

Available August 7th

Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original

Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family

Word Party Songs — Netflix Family

Work It — Netflix Film

Available August 8th

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Available August 10th

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original

Nightcrawler

Available August 11th

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special

Available August 12th

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary

Available August 13th

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film

Available August 14th

3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original

El robo del siglo — Netflix Original

Fearless — Netflix Film

Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Project Power — Netflix Film

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family

Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original

Available August 15th

Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Available August 16th

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Available August 17th

Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Available August 19th

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film

DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original

High Score — Netflix Documentary

Available August 20th

Biohackers — Netflix Original

Good Kisser

Great Pretender — Netflix Anime

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film

Available August 21st

Alien TV — Netflix Family

Fuego negro — Netflix Film

Hoops — Netflix Original

Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Sleepover — Netflix Film

Available August 23rd

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Available August 25th

Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family

Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Available August 26th

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original

La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original

Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary

Available August 27th

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime

Retsuko the Red Panda

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Available August 28th

All Together Now — Netflix Film

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original

I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film

Available August 31st

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

What’s Leaving

Leaving August 1st

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3rd

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving August 7th

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving August 14th

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving August 18th

The Incident

Leaving August 19th

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving August 20th

Bad Rap

Leaving August 21st

Just Go With It

Leaving August 23rd

Fanatic

Leaving August 25th

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving August 28th

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

What’s coming to the other streaming services in August 2020:

What’s Coming to Disney+

What’s Coming to HBO Max

What’s Coming to Hulu