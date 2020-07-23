What’s Streaming on Netflix in August 2020

Netflix is getting prehistoric in August 2020. The first three Jurassic Park films are stomping over to the streaming giant, leaving the newly minted confines of Peacock only 17 days after launching. That kind of coup would impress even the likes of Ian Malcolm.
That’s not all! Those flicks join an onslaught of legitimate popcorn classics in The Addams Family, The NeverEnding Story, Mad Max, A Knight’s Tale, and Seabiscuit. Okay, maybe that last one is more wine and cheese than buttered popcorn…
Hey, speaking of the wine and cheese crowd, Netflix is also bringing some high class cerebral fare. There’s An Education, Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and one of our personal favorites in Nightcrawer.
In terms of originals, Netflix’s premiering a ton of documentaries, a handful of family films, a bunch of series returns, more reality television, and a comedy special from one of Adam Sandler’s go-to pals. So, you’re good.
Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, check out what’s hitting Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Stay tuned for guides surrounding Amazon and Shudder.
What’s Coming
Available August 1st
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Available August 2nd
Almost Love
Connected — Netflix Documentary
Available August 3rd
Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary
Available August 4th
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special
Available August 5th
Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary
World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary
Available August 6th
The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime
Available August 7th
Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original
Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family
Word Party Songs — Netflix Family
Work It — Netflix Film
Available August 8th
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Available August 10th
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original
Nightcrawler
Available August 11th
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special
Available August 12th
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary
Available August 13th
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film
Available August 14th
3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original
El robo del siglo — Netflix Original
Fearless — Netflix Film
Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Project Power — Netflix Film
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family
Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original
Available August 15th
Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Available August 16th
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Available August 17th
Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Available August 19th
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film
DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original
High Score — Netflix Documentary
Available August 20th
Biohackers — Netflix Original
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — Netflix Anime
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film
Available August 21st
Alien TV — Netflix Family
Fuego negro — Netflix Film
Hoops — Netflix Original
Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Sleepover — Netflix Film
Available August 23rd
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Available August 25th
Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family
Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Available August 26th
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original
La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original
Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original
Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary
Available August 27th
Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime
Retsuko the Red Panda
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Available August 28th
All Together Now — Netflix Film
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original
I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film
Available August 31st
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
What’s Leaving
Leaving August 1st
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving August 3rd
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving August 7th
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving August 14th
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving August 18th
The Incident
Leaving August 19th
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving August 20th
Bad Rap
Leaving August 21st
Just Go With It
Leaving August 23rd
Fanatic
Leaving August 25th
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving August 28th
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
