What’s Streaming on Shudder in August 2020

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder)

Shudder is ready to close out the summer by turning up the heat. In August, AMC’s horror streaming service has curated a twisted lineup of originals, classics, and premieres to get us ready for the spooky season ahead.

For original features, there’s Rob Savage’s quarantine-based Host, Jayro Bustamante’s politically-charged La Llorona, Jay Baruchel’s new slasher Random Acts of Violence, and Frank Sabatella’s vampiric subversion The Shed.



And after kicking off summer, Joe Bob Briggs is ready to bring the house down with a double-feature they’ve dubbed a Summer Sleepover. Special guests are promised, and they’ve already confirmed Hatchet director Adam Green.

But there are also a handful of classic being added to the service, including Jawbreaker, Urban Legends: Final Cut, and the original Ring trilogy that kicked off the aughts’ fascination with the “so-called J-horror.” How about that?

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some tricks and treats. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

What’s Coming

Available July 30th

Host

Available August 1st

Squirm

Urban Legends: Final Cut

Available August 3rd

Amityville 1992: It’s About Time

Available August 6th

La Llorona

Available August 10th

Ring

Ring 2

Ring 0

Available August 14th

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Summer Sleepover Special

Available August 17th

Jawbreaker

Hellmaster

Uncaged

Available August 20th

Random Acts of Violence

Available August 24th

The Evil

Mortuary

One Dark Night

30 Miles From Nowhere

Available August 27th

The Shed

What’s coming to the other streaming services in August 2020:

What’s Coming to Disney+

What’s Coming to Hulu

What’s Coming to HBO Max

What’s Coming to Netflix

What’s Coming to Amazon