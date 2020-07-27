What’s Streaming on Shudder in August 2020

Shudder is ready to close out the summer by turning up the heat. In August, AMC’s horror streaming service has curated a twisted lineup of originals, classics, and premieres to get us ready for the spooky season ahead.
For original features, there’s Rob Savage’s quarantine-based Host, Jayro Bustamante’s politically-charged La Llorona, Jay Baruchel’s new slasher Random Acts of Violence, and Frank Sabatella’s vampiric subversion The Shed.
And after kicking off summer, Joe Bob Briggs is ready to bring the house down with a double-feature they’ve dubbed a Summer Sleepover. Special guests are promised, and they’ve already confirmed Hatchet director Adam Green.
But there are also a handful of classic being added to the service, including Jawbreaker, Urban Legends: Final Cut, and the original Ring trilogy that kicked off the aughts’ fascination with the “so-called J-horror.” How about that?
Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some tricks and treats.
What’s Coming
Available July 30th
Host
Available August 1st
Squirm
Urban Legends: Final Cut
Available August 3rd
Amityville 1992: It’s About Time
Available August 6th
La Llorona
Available August 10th
Ring
Ring 2
Ring 0
Available August 14th
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Summer Sleepover Special
Available August 17th
Jawbreaker
Hellmaster
Uncaged
Available August 20th
Random Acts of Violence
Available August 24th
The Evil
Mortuary
One Dark Night
30 Miles From Nowhere
Available August 27th
The Shed
