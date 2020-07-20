What’s Streaming on Hulu in August 2020

Star Trek (CBS)

Hulu wants you to live long and prosper in August 2020. Six essential films in the Star Trek canon are heading to your account, including one of the greatest summer blockbusters of all time: 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Looking for a last-minute summer trip amidst quarantine? Well, giddy up, bucko, and grab your bucket because Hulu is getting 2007’s excellent 3:10 to Yuma remake and both City Slickers adventures — yes, that means Curly’s Gold!



Check out the full list below, grab some beef jerky, and, of course, subscribe to Hulu. To help round out your streaming sessions, see what’s hitting Disney+ and stay tuned for guides on Amazon, Netflix, HBO Max, and Shudder.

What’s Coming to Hulu August 2020

Available August 1st

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

Available August 2nd

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

Available August 3rd

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

Available August 6th

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

Available August 7th

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Available August 10th

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

Available August 11th

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Available August 12th

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available August 14th

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Available August 15th

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

Available August 16th

Behind You (2020)

Available August 18th

The Cup (2012)

Available August 20th

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

Available August 21st

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Available August 22nd

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available August 23th

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

Available August 24th

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Available August 26th

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

Available August 28th

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

Available August 31st

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

What’s Leaving Hulu August 2020

Leaving August 31st

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American President (1995)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Child’s Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Cookout (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Hud (1963)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Trade (2007)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)

