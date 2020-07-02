Nick Cave Announces Solo Piano Concert Livestream

Nick Cave, photo by Joel Ryan

Nick Cave was recently forced to cancel the remainder of his 2020 tour dates, but he’s making it up today with the announcement of a special solo piano concert.

Originally filmed last month in London, Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace will be presented as an exclusive livestreamed ticketed event later this month. The virtual performance promises music from throughout Cave’s expansive career, including his most recent album Ghosteen and his work with both The Bad Seeds and Grinderman. Robbie Ryan handled the cinematography for the visual, while Nick Emerson oversaw all editing.



Idiot Prayer will officially air July 23rd beginning at 10 p.m. ET in North America and South America, 8 p.m. UK time in Europe, and 8 p.m. AEST throughout Asia and Australia. According to a statement, the piano concert will be a one-off event and rolled out just like an actual live show — with no option to pause or rewind during or after its broadcast. For more information and ticket details, head to Cave’s official website.

The Australian goth-rock icon recently contributed to a new tribute album honoring Marc Bolan and T-Rex. He also sold a pair of his own socks for charity. Earlier this month, Cave explained why he’ll never write a political song.