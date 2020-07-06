R.I.P. Nick Cordero, Celebrated Broadway Actor Dies at 41 From Coronavirus

Nick Cordero, photo via Sam Rudy Public Relations

Nick Cordero, an accomplished Tony Award-nominated Broadway actor, has died at the age of 41 due to complications from coronavirus.

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, announced her husband’s passing in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 5th. “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” Kloots wrote.



“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light,” Kloots added. “He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Cordero was initially hospitalized in late March for pneumonia and later tested positive for COVID-19. While in the hospital, Cordero’s right leg was amputated due to blood clotting issues, and he lost more than 60 pounds. Last week, Kloots revealed that Cordero needed a double lung transplant.

Cordero earned a Tony nomination in 2014 for his role as Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway. He also appeared in productions of Waitress, A Bronx Tale, and Rock of Ages. He is survived his wife and the couple’s one-year-old child, Elvis.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to cover the cost of Cordero’s medical bills and to support his family.