Nicki Minaj Announces She is Pregnant

Nicki Minaj, photo via Instagram

Congratulations are in order to Nicki Minaj, who is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The 37-year-old rapper announced the news on Instagram on Monday, posting a photo of her baby bump. Her caption reads simply: “Preggers.”



Minaj married Petty in October 2019, a month after announcing she was retiring from music so she could focus on having a family. She later apologized for the “abrupt” announcement and said she still intended to release new music in the future. Since then, she’s dropped a single called “Yikes” and appeared on tracks alongside Tekashi 6ix9ine, Doja Cat, DaBaby, and Rich the Kid.

This is a developing story…