Nike Announces Grateful Dead-Inspired Sneakers

Grateful Dead "Dancing Bears" Nike SB Dunk Low (Nike)

Deadheads may not be traveling around the country following their favorite band these days, but they still need some comfortable footwear to just keep truckin’ on. Lucky for them, Nike has announced a new line of sneakers in collaboration with Grateful Dead.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead cost $110 and come in three different colorways. The orange version will be released on July 18th via FTC Skateshop, while the green and yellow versions will drop on July 24th via Nike’s app SNKRS and select skate shops.



The sneakers take their inspiration from the band’s iconic dancing bears, as first seen on the back of their 1973 live album History of the Grateful Dead, Volume 1 (Bear’s Choice). The shoes feature faux-fur and suede exterior lining, a frayed Nike Swoosh mimicking the bears’ collars, and a circular imagine of the bear on the tongue. Inside the shoes are a bear-adorned slip, a sockliner with the Steal Your Face skull printed on the underside, and a small zipper pouch on the inner tongue for stashing something green.

“As the band’s benefactor, Bear was an incredibly huge part of the Grateful Dead’s ability to become who they were,” said David Lemieux, the band’s archivist and legacy manager. “They were talented musicians, but they would not have had the financial freedom to forgo jobs, move to Los Angeles and practice for 14 hours a day. The band wouldn’t become what it is today without Bear’s innovations and contributions. The same fiercely independent spirit from [Nike VP of Special Projects Sandy] Bodecker helped create that authenticity within the skate community.”

Check out photos of the sneakers below.

Images of the shoes have been circulating online for months. Naturally, sneakerheads and Deadheads alike are stoked to have release dates and price points set in stone now. Considering Nike’s history of catering to devoted fanbases, these sneakers will likely sell out, so don’t forget to schedule a reminder on your phone if you want to buy a pair.