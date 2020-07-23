Nobunny Admits He Took “Advantage of Young Women,” Retires from Music

Nobunny

Garage rocker Nobunny, a regular staple at Burger Records events, has issued a statement in which he admits to sexual misconduct involving underage women and states he is retiring from music.

Justin Champlin, the artist who performs under the moniker Nobunny, released his statement earlier Thursday. In it, he says that he has not been publicly “called out” but wants to take responsibility for his previous actions. However, a post on @lured_by_burger_records — the Instagram account that detailed dozens of allegations against Burger Records’ bands, ultimately resulting in the label shutting down for good — claims that Nobunny engaged in online sexual activity with a 14-year-old despite knowing how old she was.



Champlain’s statement begins by acknowledging and taking ownership of his past actions. “I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls,” it reads. “I am truly sorry to anyone who was hurt by me. Nobunny was supposed to be about love and silliness and it got dark. I let people down. I hurt people. I am deeply ashamed.”

“Everything I have ever done was consensual and seemingly enjoyed by both parties, but with age, gender, and power dynamics, I realize that consent isn’t always there if the power dynamic is off,” the statement continues. “Some of you know me as a nice kind man. I am that. I am also someone who has used his power to hurt others. ‘Sex, Drugs, and RnR’ became my religion. Please Kill Me was my Bible. Kim Fowley was my god. Not an excuse. These should not be templates. And one should eventually grow up from that.”

Read Nobunny’s statement in full below.

“I don’t believe I have been publicly “called out” but it is def long past time for me to say something.

I fucked up bad.

I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls.

I have hurt people.

I let my “fame” go to my head.

Young money acting dummy.

My time is up.

I am truly sorry to anyone who was hurt by me.

Nobunny was supposed to be about love and silliness and it got dark.

I let people down.

I hurt people.

I am deeply ashamed

. I apologize to my friends and family and fans whom I have disappointed.

Everything I have ever done was consensual and seemingly enjoyed by both parties, but with age, gender, and power dynamics, I realize that consent isn’t always there if the power dynamic is off.

Some of you know me as a nice kind man.

I am that.

I am also someone who has used his power to hurt others.

Sex Drugs and RnR became my religion.

Please Kill Me was my Bible.

Kim Fowley was my god.

Not an excuse.

These should not be templates.

And one should eventually grow up from that.

I was sexually abused as a child.

I was gang raped as an adult.

9/10 times when I perform people touch me inappropriately on stage.

These however are still not excuses.

I am still guilty

When I was a freshman in HS a member of arguably the most popular punk band from Chicago ever used to come to my school after class and buy my friends and I booze and sleep with my teenage female friends. It seemed perfectly normal. It shouldn’t have been then and it shouldn’t be now.

For the past 3 years I have been proactively changing my life for the better. I quit drinking over a year and a half ago and go to weekly therapy.

I have been and will continue to do serious self reflection on my actions and how they have affected others. Not an excuse. I am still guilty.

I do believe that just like more white people need to speak up and do the work to be anti-racist, more men need to hold themselves and others accountable for their toxic behavior. Anti-chauvinist action needs to be part of mens daily routine. I have seen plenty of fucked up things and said nothing. The patriarchy is real and it needs to be destroyed. Men need to do better. I need to do better

Nobunny is over.

Thank you all for your past support over these 19 years.

I’ll be removing all the social media in the next 48 hours.

To the people speaking up and sharing their stories. I commend you. It is brave and I imagine difficult. You are doing the right thing.

I believe people can change and grow but it doesn’t happen overnight and it takes real commitment and work. It is often not easy and often painful, but worth it and necessary.

Again I am truly sorry and deeply ashamed and I apologize to all the survivors and victims of myself and the toxic scene at large that I am a part of.

I know this will not be enough for some. I am trying my best and will continue to try harder.

-Justin “Nobunny””