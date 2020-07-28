Oh Sees (as OSees) Announce New Album Protean Threat, Share “Dreary Nonsense”: Stream

Every August for the last three years, Oh Sees have released a new album: Orc in 2017, Smote Reverser in 2018, and last year’s Face Stabber. Like everything in 2020, it looks like the John Dwyer-led band’s next effort will be arriving a little later than anticipated this year. Taking on the moniker OSees, the prolific garage rockers have today announced a new album, Protean Threat, set for a September 18th release via Castle Face Records.
Described as “the apogee of scuzz,” Protean Threat is a 13-track collection calling to “abate hate” with a “club” of love. A typically aureate press release says the songs are meant as a rally cry to “stand up and be vigilant” against “the planet-killers.” The statement goes on,
“TRUTH WILL NOT BE FOUND IN THE SPEECHES AND PHOTO OPS OF YOUR OVERLORDS STAND STRONG AND TOGETHER UNDER THE GAZE OF YOUR OPPRESSORS
STAND VIGILANT, UNITED WITH THOSE WHO DON’T HAVE THE SAME PRIVILEGE AS YOU.
DEMAND RESPECT AND A PEACEFUL LIFE FOR ALL”
OSees actually previewed the entire collection back in March with a performance rehearsal video. Now, however, they’ve revealed the LP’s first studio single, “Dreary Nonsense”. Take a listen below and also peep the Protean Threat artwork and tracklist.
While the US is still failing miserably at even drive-in concerts, OSees are hoping to make it to a European tour in November. Their itinerary is ahead, and tickets can be found here.
Earlier this month, Dwyer released an album from his experimental acid-folk solo project Damaged Bugg titled, Bug on Yonkers. He also recently announced a new project called Bent Arcana, an “improvised jazz fusion” supergroup featuring TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone, Ryan Swayer (Thurston Moore, Charles Gayle), Marcos Rodriguez (Prettiest Eyes), Laena “Geronimo” Myers-Ionita (Feels), Andres Renteria (Flying Lotus, Nick Waterhouse), and others. Their self-titled debut is out August 21st.
Protean Threat Artwork:
Protean Threat Tracklist:
01. Scramble Suit II
02. Dreary Nonsense
03. Upbeat Ritual
04. Red Study
05. Terminal Jape
06. Wing Run
07. Said The Shovel
08. Mizmuth
09. If I Had My Way
10. Toadstool
11. Gong of Catastrophe
12. Canopnr ’74
13. Persuaders Up!
OSees 2020 Tour Dates:
11/05 -Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/08 – Dublin, IR @ Button Factory
11/09 – Dublin, IR @ Button Factory
11/11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/13 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
11/15 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction
11/16 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
11/17 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
11/18 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
11/19 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
11/20 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
11/22 – Nîmes, FR @ Paloma
11/23 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur
11/25 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk
11/26 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg