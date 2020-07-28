Oh Sees (as OSees) Announce New Album Protean Threat, Share “Dreary Nonsense”: Stream

OSees, photo by John Dwyer

Every August for the last three years, Oh Sees have released a new album: Orc in 2017, Smote Reverser in 2018, and last year’s Face Stabber. Like everything in 2020, it looks like the John Dwyer-led band’s next effort will be arriving a little later than anticipated this year. Taking on the moniker OSees, the prolific garage rockers have today announced a new album, Protean Threat, set for a September 18th release via Castle Face Records.

Described as “the apogee of scuzz,” Protean Threat is a 13-track collection calling to “abate hate” with a “club” of love. A typically aureate press release says the songs are meant as a rally cry to “stand up and be vigilant” against “the planet-killers.” The statement goes on,



“TRUTH WILL NOT BE FOUND IN THE SPEECHES AND PHOTO OPS OF YOUR OVERLORDS STAND STRONG AND TOGETHER UNDER THE GAZE OF YOUR OPPRESSORS

STAND VIGILANT, UNITED WITH THOSE WHO DON’T HAVE THE SAME PRIVILEGE AS YOU.

DEMAND RESPECT AND A PEACEFUL LIFE FOR ALL”

OSees actually previewed the entire collection back in March with a performance rehearsal video. Now, however, they’ve revealed the LP’s first studio single, “Dreary Nonsense”. Take a listen below and also peep the Protean Threat artwork and tracklist.

While the US is still failing miserably at even drive-in concerts, OSees are hoping to make it to a European tour in November. Their itinerary is ahead, and tickets can be found here.

Earlier this month, Dwyer released an album from his experimental acid-folk solo project Damaged Bugg titled, Bug on Yonkers. He also recently announced a new project called Bent Arcana, an “improvised jazz fusion” supergroup featuring TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone, Ryan Swayer (Thurston Moore, Charles Gayle), Marcos Rodriguez (Prettiest Eyes), Laena “Geronimo” Myers-Ionita (Feels), Andres Renteria (Flying Lotus, Nick Waterhouse), and others. Their self-titled debut is out August 21st.

Protean Threat Artwork:

Protean Threat Tracklist:

01. Scramble Suit II

02. Dreary Nonsense

03. Upbeat Ritual

04. Red Study

05. Terminal Jape

06. Wing Run

07. Said The Shovel

08. Mizmuth

09. If I Had My Way

10. Toadstool

11. Gong of Catastrophe

12. Canopnr ’74

13. Persuaders Up!

OSees 2020 Tour Dates:

11/05 -Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/08 – Dublin, IR @ Button Factory

11/09 – Dublin, IR @ Button Factory

11/11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/13 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

11/15 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction

11/16 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

11/17 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

11/18 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

11/19 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

11/20 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

11/22 – Nîmes, FR @ Paloma

11/23 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur

11/25 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk

11/26 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg