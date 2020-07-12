O.J. Simpson Parties in Vegas Without a Face Mask

O.J. Simpson, photo via TMZ

For O.J. Simpson, the glove doesn’t fit… nor does the face mask.

As TMZ reports, the If I Did It author was spotted partying it up in Las Vegas this past week. There was little in the way of social distancing, and only a few of the party’s attendees could be seen wearing facial coverings (Simpson was not among them). The Juice further flaunted CDC guidelines by exchanging hugs and other human-to-human contact with fellow guests.



Nevada has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases in the last week; this past Friday alone resulted in 1,004 new cases, the second-biggest daily increase in the state since the outbreak began. At 74 years old and with a history of health problems, Simpsons is in a higher-risk category for coronavirus.

