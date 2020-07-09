Ozzy Osbourne and Family to Star in New Paranormal TV Series for Travel Channel

The Osbournes Want to Believe, via the Travel Channel

Ozzy Osbourne will star alongside his wife Sharon and son Jack in new paranormal television series called The Osbournes Want To Believe. The eight-episode first season premieres August 2nd on the Travel Channel.

Ozzy and Jack previously teamed up for the travel series Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, which ran for three seasons on History (Season 1) and A&E (Seasons 2 & 3). Now, Sharon joins them on The Osbournes Want To Believe, making for a pseudo-reunion of the popular MTV reality show The Osbournes, minus Kelly, who is not taking part in the paranormal series.



A lot of the series was filmed in the Osbournes’ home during the pandemic, with Jack trying to convince Ozzy and Sharon of the authenticity of paranormal activity via video footage of poltergeists, haunted dolls, UFOs, and unidentifiable beasts.

“My parents have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to believing in the supernatural,” said Jack in a press release. “I’m convinced they just haven’t seen enough evidence, so I’m making them watch the most undeniable footage caught on camera, including a few from my own personal experiences. My biggest challenge may be keeping their comments family friendly.”

He added in an interview with Variety, “I was a big X-Files fan – the biggest nerd ever. I read all the books, watched all the episodes. And so, for me, as a kid, it was like a nerdy hobby – the paranormal, and UFOs, and ghosts.”

Jack isn’t sure about the series lasting more than one season, as the pandemic has marked a rare occasion where everyone’s schedule was free at the same time. “Everyone’s time is very limited with what we can do work-wise, so don’t know if there could be more than these episodes,” remarked Jack, adding, “You never know.”

Catch the premiere of The Osbournes Want To Believe on August 2nd at 10:00 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.