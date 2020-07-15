NBCUniversal's Peacock

Peacock has descended upon us. Today brings the launch of NBCUniversal’s brand new streaming service, and with it comes the arrival of 15,000 hours of television and movies both new and old.

On the television front, fans can warm up to classics from NBC’s back catalogue, particularly 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Friday Night Lights, Frasier, Unsolved Mysteries, and all the Law and Order series. On the film front, there are dozens of iconic Universal blockbusters, including Jurassic Park, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Back to the Future, and the list goes on.



There is also plenty of original programming to behold, specifically Brave New World, Cleopatra in Space, Curious George, In Deep with Ryan Lochte, Intelligence, Lost Speedways, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, The Capture, and Where’s Waldo?.

What won’t be present, however, are staples like The Office and more of Peacock’s original programming. The former is tied up on Netflix until 2021, and production on the latter has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The free version of Peacock is ad-supported with no more than five minutes of ads per hour. While Peacock Premium is available at $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 without. The Premium advantage allows exclusive next-day access to currently airing shows, as well as current seasons of shows like Law & Order: SVU, Blindspot, and Chicago P.D.

Below, you can find the full list of programming available at launch, in addition to more specific information on how to sign up and which platforms are currently offering the app. Unfortunately, not all of them are as of press time.

Programming: What’s on Peacock

TV Shows Available at Launch

30 Rock

A.P. Bio

Aaron Hernandez Uncovered

Access Hollywood

Airwolf

Alfred Hitchcock Presents

America’s Got Talent: Champions

American Greed

American Ninja Warrior

American Ninja Warrior Junior

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Baby Einstein Classics

Bad Girls Club

Battlestar Galactica

Beat the Clock

Beethoven

Below Deck

Bethenny Ever After

Big Fun Crafty

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Botched

Bring the Funny

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Care Bears

Charmed

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Coach

Columbo

Council of Dads

Covert Affairs

Crossing Jordan

Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks

Dateline

Days of Our Lives

Don’t Be Tardy

Dragons: Rescue Riders

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

Ellen’s Game of Games

Escape to the Chateau

Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Loves Raymond

Face Off

Fievel’s American Tails

Final Appeal

Five Bedrooms

Flipping Out

Forensic Files

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

Friendly Monsters

George to the Rescue

Get Out of My Room

Ghost Hunters International

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Hell’s Kitchen

Heroes

Hollywood Game Night

Hollywood Medium

House

Indebted

Jay Leno’s Garage

Killer Couples

King of Queens

Kitchen Nightmares

Knight Rider

Kourtney & Kim Take New York

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Law and Order

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Law and Order: SVU

Leave It to Beaver

Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector

Lock-Up

Magnum P.I.

Making It

Manifest

Married to Medicine

Meet the Press

Miami Vice

Million Dollar Listing NY

Monk

Murder She Wrote

NBC Nightly News

Necessary Roughness

New Adventures of He-Man

New Amsterdam

Noddy in Toyland

Open House

Paranormal Witness

Parenthood

Parks and Recreation

Perfect Harmony

Psych

Punky Brewster

Ray Donovan

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Royal Pains

Sabrina: The Animated Series

Saturday Night Live

Saved By the Bell

Seaquest

Shahs of Sunset

She-Ra: Princess of Power

Sliders

Snapped

Songland

Southern Charm

Summer House

Sunnyside

Superstore

Talk Stoop

The A-Team

The Affair

The Carol Burnett Show

The Case of Caylee Anthony

The Commish

The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway

The Game

The George Lopez Show

The Greatest American Hero

The InBetween

The Jeff Foxworthy Show

The Johnny Carson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Land Before Time

The Munsters

The Profit

The Purge

The Rockford Files

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Wall

Three Days to Live

Titan Games

Top Chef

Top Chef Jr.

Top Chef Masters

Two and a Half Men

Undercover Boss

Unsolved Mysteries

Very Cavallari

WAGS

Warehouse 13

Will & Grace

Woody Woodpecker

World of Dance

Xena: Warrior Princess

Yellowstone

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Films Available at Launch

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

American Pie

American Psycho

An Officer and a Gentleman

Back to the Future

Blue Crush

Brokeback Mountain

Casino

Catch Me If You Can

Children of Men

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely Maybe

Despicable Me

Do the Right Thing

Erin Brockovich

ET. The Extra Terrestrial

Evan Almighty

Fatal Attraction

Fear

Field of Dreams

Fletch

Jaws

Jurassic Park

Kicking & Screaming

King Kong

Last Holiday

Leap Year

Liar Liar

Lost in Translation

Mamma Mia!

Meet Joe Black

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Monster’s Ball

Moonrise Kingdom

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Patriot Games

Psycho

Ray

Reservoir Dogs

Robin Hood

Schindler’s List

Shrek

The Blair Witch Project

The Boss Baby 2

The Breakfast Club

The Croods

The Firm

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Part III

The Graduate

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Story of Us

The Talented Mr. Ripley

You Me and Dupree

Telemundo Available at Launch

¿Dónde Está Elisa?

100 Días para Enamorarnos

Al Otro Lado Del Muro

Betty En NY

Caso Cerrado

Cennet

Chiquis ’n Control

Corazón Valiente

El Baron

El Chema

El Rostro De La Venganza

Guerra De Ídolos

I Love Jenni

José José

La Doña

Mi Familia Perfecta

Minuto para Ganar

Noticiero Telemundo

Operación Pacífico

Perro Amor

Preso No. 1

Quien Es Quein

Reina De Corazones

Relaciones Peligrosas

Santa Diabla

The Riveras

Un Poquito Tuyo

Victoria and Victorinos

What’s Coming to Peacock in 2020/2021

Originals

Angelyne

Armas de Mujer

Code 404

Dr. Death

Girls5Eva

Hitmen

Lady Parts

Rutherford Falls

TV Shows

American Pickers

Ancient Aliens

Bates Motel

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Cold Case Files

Curse of Oak Island

Downton Abbey

First 48

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Married.. With Children

Pawn Stars

Project Blue Book

Roseanne

Storage Wars

Suits

The Blacklist

The Mighty Ones

The Mindy Project

The Office

The Real Housewives of Dallas

This Is Us

TrollsTopia

Films

Bridesmaids

Fast & Furious

Knocked Up

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Identity

Trolls World Tour

Apollo 13

Baby Mama

Fast 5

Meatballs

Notting Hill

Open Water

Scent of a Woman

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Croods 2

The Hurt Locker

How to Get Peacock

Users can sign up for Peacock via the official website or through the various Peacock apps. Peacock is currently available on Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox One, Vizio SmartCast TVs, and LG Smart TV.

The Peacock app will arrive for the PlayStation 4 on the week of July 20th. There is also a desktop web player available for Mac, Windows, and Chromebook devices. It should be noted that Peacock is only available in the US.

What About If I Have an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku?

Bad news. Like HBO Max and WarnerMedia, Peacock and NBCUniversal doesn’t have agreements with either Amazon or Roku, which means you won’t be able to find the Peacock app in either of their app stores.

How Much Does Peacock Cost?

The free version of Peacock is ad-supported with no more than five minutes of ads per hour. While Peacock Premium is available at $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 without.

What If I’m Subscribed Through Comcast and Xfinity?

Comcast X1 and Flex customers have had the service since this past April as the ad-supported streaming app was integrated directly into their X1 and Flex experiences. According to The Verge, Comcast will continue to offer free access to the Peacock Premium service to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV customers. What’s more, Xfinity customers will be able to upgrade their free Peacock Premium plan to Premium Ad-Free by simply paying $4.99 per month. In fact, NBCUniversal is reportedly working on locking down similar deals with other cable and internet providers in the future.