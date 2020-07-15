Peacock has descended upon us. Today brings the launch of NBCUniversal’s brand new streaming service, and with it comes the arrival of 15,000 hours of television and movies both new and old.
On the television front, fans can warm up to classics from NBC’s back catalogue, particularly 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Friday Night Lights, Frasier, Unsolved Mysteries, and all the Law and Order series. On the film front, there are dozens of iconic Universal blockbusters, including Jurassic Park, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Back to the Future, and the list goes on.
There is also plenty of original programming to behold, specifically Brave New World, Cleopatra in Space, Curious George, In Deep with Ryan Lochte, Intelligence, Lost Speedways, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, The Capture, and Where’s Waldo?.
What won’t be present, however, are staples like The Office and more of Peacock’s original programming. The former is tied up on Netflix until 2021, and production on the latter has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The free version of Peacock is ad-supported with no more than five minutes of ads per hour. While Peacock Premium is available at $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 without. The Premium advantage allows exclusive next-day access to currently airing shows, as well as current seasons of shows like Law & Order: SVU, Blindspot, and Chicago P.D.
Below, you can find the full list of programming available at launch, in addition to more specific information on how to sign up and which platforms are currently offering the app. Unfortunately, not all of them are as of press time.
Programming: What’s on Peacock
TV Shows Available at Launch
30 Rock
A.P. Bio
Aaron Hernandez Uncovered
Access Hollywood
Airwolf
Alfred Hitchcock Presents
America’s Got Talent: Champions
American Greed
American Ninja Warrior
American Ninja Warrior Junior
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Baby Einstein Classics
Bad Girls Club
Battlestar Galactica
Beat the Clock
Beethoven
Below Deck
Bethenny Ever After
Big Fun Crafty
Blindspot
Bluff City Law
Botched
Bring the Funny
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Care Bears
Charmed
Cheers
Chrisley Knows Best
Coach
Columbo
Council of Dads
Covert Affairs
Crossing Jordan
Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks
Dateline
Days of Our Lives
Don’t Be Tardy
Dragons: Rescue Riders
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer
Ellen’s Game of Games
Escape to the Chateau
Everybody Hates Chris
Everybody Loves Raymond
Face Off
Fievel’s American Tails
Final Appeal
Five Bedrooms
Flipping Out
Forensic Files
Frasier
Friday Night Lights
Friendly Monsters
George to the Rescue
Get Out of My Room
Ghost Hunters International
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Hell’s Kitchen
Heroes
Hollywood Game Night
Hollywood Medium
House
Indebted
Jay Leno’s Garage
Killer Couples
King of Queens
Kitchen Nightmares
Knight Rider
Kourtney & Kim Take New York
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Law and Order
Law and Order: Criminal Intent
Law and Order: SVU
Leave It to Beaver
Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector
Lock-Up
Magnum P.I.
Making It
Manifest
Married to Medicine
Meet the Press
Miami Vice
Million Dollar Listing NY
Monk
Murder She Wrote
NBC Nightly News
Necessary Roughness
New Adventures of He-Man
New Amsterdam
Noddy in Toyland
Open House
Paranormal Witness
Parenthood
Parks and Recreation
Perfect Harmony
Psych
Punky Brewster
Ray Donovan
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Royal Pains
Sabrina: The Animated Series
Saturday Night Live
Saved By the Bell
Seaquest
Shahs of Sunset
She-Ra: Princess of Power
Sliders
Snapped
Songland
Southern Charm
Summer House
Sunnyside
Superstore
Talk Stoop
The A-Team
The Affair
The Carol Burnett Show
The Case of Caylee Anthony
The Commish
The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway
The Game
The George Lopez Show
The Greatest American Hero
The InBetween
The Jeff Foxworthy Show
The Johnny Carson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Land Before Time
The Munsters
The Profit
The Purge
The Rockford Files
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Wall
Three Days to Live
Titan Games
Top Chef
Top Chef Jr.
Top Chef Masters
Two and a Half Men
Undercover Boss
Unsolved Mysteries
Very Cavallari
WAGS
Warehouse 13
Will & Grace
Woody Woodpecker
World of Dance
Xena: Warrior Princess
Yellowstone
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Films Available at Launch
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
American Pie
American Psycho
An Officer and a Gentleman
Back to the Future
Blue Crush
Brokeback Mountain
Casino
Catch Me If You Can
Children of Men
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely Maybe
Despicable Me
Do the Right Thing
Erin Brockovich
ET. The Extra Terrestrial
Evan Almighty
Fatal Attraction
Fear
Field of Dreams
Fletch
Jaws
Jurassic Park
Kicking & Screaming
King Kong
Last Holiday
Leap Year
Liar Liar
Lost in Translation
Mamma Mia!
Meet Joe Black
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Monster’s Ball
Moonrise Kingdom
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Patriot Games
Psycho
Ray
Reservoir Dogs
Robin Hood
Schindler’s List
Shrek
The Blair Witch Project
The Boss Baby 2
The Breakfast Club
The Croods
The Firm
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Part III
The Graduate
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Story of Us
The Talented Mr. Ripley
You Me and Dupree
Telemundo Available at Launch
¿Dónde Está Elisa?
100 Días para Enamorarnos
Al Otro Lado Del Muro
Betty En NY
Caso Cerrado
Cennet
Chiquis ’n Control
Corazón Valiente
El Baron
El Chema
El Rostro De La Venganza
Guerra De Ídolos
I Love Jenni
José José
La Doña
Mi Familia Perfecta
Minuto para Ganar
Noticiero Telemundo
Operación Pacífico
Perro Amor
Preso No. 1
Quien Es Quein
Reina De Corazones
Relaciones Peligrosas
Santa Diabla
The Riveras
Un Poquito Tuyo
Victoria and Victorinos
What’s Coming to Peacock in 2020/2021
Originals
Angelyne
Armas de Mujer
Code 404
Dr. Death
Girls5Eva
Hitmen
Lady Parts
Rutherford Falls
TV Shows
American Pickers
Ancient Aliens
Bates Motel
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Cold Case Files
Curse of Oak Island
Downton Abbey
First 48
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Madagascar: A Little Wild
Married.. With Children
Pawn Stars
Project Blue Book
Roseanne
Storage Wars
Suits
The Blacklist
The Mighty Ones
The Mindy Project
The Office
The Real Housewives of Dallas
This Is Us
TrollsTopia
Films
Bridesmaids
Fast & Furious
Knocked Up
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Identity
Trolls World Tour
Apollo 13
Baby Mama
Fast 5
Meatballs
Notting Hill
Open Water
Scent of a Woman
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Croods 2
The Hurt Locker
How to Get Peacock
Users can sign up for Peacock via the official website or through the various Peacock apps. Peacock is currently available on Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox One, Vizio SmartCast TVs, and LG Smart TV.
The Peacock app will arrive for the PlayStation 4 on the week of July 20th. There is also a desktop web player available for Mac, Windows, and Chromebook devices. It should be noted that Peacock is only available in the US.
What About If I Have an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku?
Bad news. Like HBO Max and WarnerMedia, Peacock and NBCUniversal doesn’t have agreements with either Amazon or Roku, which means you won’t be able to find the Peacock app in either of their app stores.
How Much Does Peacock Cost?
The free version of Peacock is ad-supported with no more than five minutes of ads per hour. While Peacock Premium is available at $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 without.
What If I’m Subscribed Through Comcast and Xfinity?
Comcast X1 and Flex customers have had the service since this past April as the ad-supported streaming app was integrated directly into their X1 and Flex experiences. According to The Verge, Comcast will continue to offer free access to the Peacock Premium service to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV customers. What’s more, Xfinity customers will be able to upgrade their free Peacock Premium plan to Premium Ad-Free by simply paying $4.99 per month. In fact, NBCUniversal is reportedly working on locking down similar deals with other cable and internet providers in the future.