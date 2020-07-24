Pearl Jam Reschedule European Tour for 2021

Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Because of the pandemic, Pearl Jam have been unable to take their excellent new album, Gigaton, out on the road. The band expects things to clear up by next year, at least in Europe, as they’ve just announced rescheduled dates abroad for Summer 2021.

The schedule includes two new dates: a festival appearance at The Netherland’s Pinkpop Festival and a headlining show in Prague. Those two shows fit in nicely alongside previously announced plans to tour Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, and Frankfurt. The band also still plans to headline festivals including Rock Werchter in Belgium, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Lollapalooza Paris.



See Pearl Jam’s updated tour docket below. If you don’t already have tickets, you can get them here.

Pearl Jam have yet to reschedule the North American tour dates supporting Gigaton. As the situation here in the States remains much more volatile than it is in Europe, it could be sometime before the band is comfortable announcing new American tour dates.

For now, American fans’ lone opportunity to see Pearl Jam play Gigaton live comes via a recent appearance on the “All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief” livestream, during which the band performed “Dance of the Clairvoyants” live for the first time.

Pearl Jam 2021 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/20 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

06/26 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

06/29 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/14 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

07/16 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

07/18 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/21 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle

07/23 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

07/26 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

09/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/26 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Fest