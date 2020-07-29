Phoebe Bridgers Conjures Spooky New Video For “I Know the End”: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers, "I Know the End" music video

Phoebe Bridgers has conjured up a new music video from her outstanding sophomore LP Punisher. Based on the epic album closer “I Know the End”, the visuals emphasize the darkness in Bridgers’ trademark whimsy.

“I Know the End” is a musical two-for-one special. The first half is aching and folksy, while the second slowly builds into a towering apocalyptic frenzy. Alissa Torvinen directed the video, and the mix of spookiness and dry humor recalls a combination of Wes Anderson and David Lynch. People flicker in and out of vision, as the action follows a dream logic of its own. But it’s not all doom and gloom: Bridger’s stoner’s wit keeps popping up, like when she stands in a locker room and finds inside each cubby hole her favorite outfit these days, a skeleton onesie.



Check out “I Know the End” below. Then head here to purchase a copy of Punisher.

Previously, she shared music videos for “Kyoto” and “Garden Song”, as well as “I See You”. Last week, Bridgers performed a karaoke-style version of “Kyoto” on Colbert. She recently released a studio recording of John Prine’s “Summer’s End”, and her supergroup boygenius shared early demos for Bandcamp Day. This upcoming Friday, July 31st, her 2019 performance at Mavis Staples’ 80th birthday celebration will be virtually streamed as part Newport Folk Festival’s “Folk on Revival Weekend”.