Pixar Announces New Film Luca

Luca (Pixar)

Pixar has announced its next film: Luca, set to hit theaters on June 18th, 2021.

While plot details are being kept vague for now, Pixar describes the film as “a coming-of-age story about a young boy in Italy, who shares in adventures on the Italian Riviera with his newfound best friend. But a dark secret about his true identity seeks to threaten that bond.”



Luca is being directed by Enrico Casarosa, who is drawing inspiration from his own upbringing. “This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship,” Casarosa explains in a statement. “Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca. So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Casarosa has worked on a number of past Pixar films, including The Good Dinosaur, Coco, and Incredibles 2. He previously helmed the short film La Luna in 2011, and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Short. Luca marks his feature film directorial debut.

Luca will follow the release of Pixar’s next film, Soul, which *pandemic pending* is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20th. That film stars Jamie Foxx as an aspiring jazz musician who suddenly finds himself in a fantastical world where his soul is separated from his body. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are providing the soundtrack for Soul.