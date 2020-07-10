Pop Smoke

Three men have been formally charged in connection with the murder of Pop Smoke.

TMZ reports that Corey Walker, 19 and Keandre Rogers, 18, have been charged with murder, while Jaquan Murphy, 21, has been charged with attempted murder.



Two other individuals under the age of 18 were also detained on Thursday, but their respective charges have not yet been disclosed.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the men were part of a street gang responsible for several murders, including Pop Smoke’s. The rapper was shot and killed at his home in the Hollywood Hills on February 19th, 2020.

Last week brought the release of a posthumous album called Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, featuring unreleased music from the rapper alongside collaborations with DaBaby, Future, Quavo, Swae Lee, and others.