Porno for Pyros Reunite for First Performance in 24 Years: Watch

Porno for Pyros

Porno for Pyros are back. As promised, Perry Farrell’s ’90s supergroup came together on Thursday night as part of Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 live stream.

Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano, and bassist Mike Watt gathered together for an acoustic backyard performance of “Pets” and “Kimberly Austin”.



The reunion marked the first time this particular lineup has performed together in over 24 years. Otherwise, the last time the Porno for Pyros moniker was dusted off was when the original lineup featuring bassist Martyn LeNoble reunited for Farrell’s 50th birthday party. Since then, Farrell has teased of getting the band back together to no avail.

This isn’t the last we’ll see of Farrell. The Lollapalooza founder has two other special performances in store for the weekend: a tribute to David Bowie with pianist Mike Garson and a performance of Kind Heaven Orchestra featuring Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 livestream goes down on YouTube from Thursday, July 30th to Sunday, August 2nd beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT nightly. Click here for a complete schedule of performances.