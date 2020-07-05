President Bill Pullman Encourages Face Mask Wearing

Bill Pullman

In the absence of leadership from the White House, other prominent figures have stepped up and encouraged their fellow Americans to wear face masks. Earlier this week, Tom Hanks put the decision to abstain from face coverings in blunt terms: “Don’t be a pussy, get on with it, do your part.” Now, Bill Pullman — perhaps best known for playing President Thomas J. Whitmore in Independence Day — has filmed a PSA encouraging Americans to follow his lead and wear their “freedom masks.”

“Hello America. I may not be your president right now, but I’ve got to tell you that Fourth of July is still my favorite holiday, and it always will be. This Independence Day, I’m going to be celebrating my freedom in an important way. I’m going to be wearing my freedom mask every time I go into public. That’s right — freedom mask. Because if all of America agreed to wear one of these going into public places, we’d be a little closer to being free to safely go back to places like bars and restaurants and schools and, most importantly, movie theaters,” Pullman remarked.



The full video, which was produced by Alamo Drafthouse, can be seen below.