“I sit here and I can’t believe that it happened. And yet I have to believe it. Dreams or nightmares? Madness or sanity? I don’t know which is which. “

Is vampirism an effective metaphor for anxiety? How can mental health impact relationships? What does it feel like to distrust your own sanity? John Hancock’s Let’s Scare Jessica to Death dredges these questions up from the bottom of the lake, all while masterfully depicting intrusive thoughts and resiliency in the wake of a mental breakdown.

Join Psychoanalysis hosts Jenn Adams, Lara Unnerstall, and Mike Snoonian as they continue their discussion of anxiety and its various forms while celebrating and dissecting this hidden gem. We’ll share our own experiences overcoming anxiety, compare vampire folklore, and discuss our love for early ’70s horror.

