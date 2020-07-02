Radiohead Conclude Quarantine Concert Series With OK Computer Show: Watch

Radiohead perform at Les Eurockéennes in 1997

After a 13-week run, Radiohead are set to conclude their quarantine concert series with a 1997 recording from the band’s “Against Demons Tour”.

The film captures Radiohead’s July 4th, 1997 performance at Les Eurockéennes in Belfort, France. Coming in support of the band’s OK Computer, which was released just two months earlier, the 15-song set featured “Paranoid Android”, “Airbag”, “Exit Music (for a Film)”, “Climbing Up the Walls”, “No Surprises”, and “Lucky”. Other tracks played included “My Iron Long”, “The Bends”, Just”, and “Street Spirit Fade Out)”.



“Lucky #13, the final lockdown premiere concert of the series – Les @eurockeennes de Belfort Festival, 4th July 1997,” Colin Greenwood wrote in a tweet linking to the performance. “It’s been fun tuning in and sharing some favourite shows. We’ll keep you posted for any more shows when you join our @YouTube – Enjoy!”

You can stream Radiohead’s Les Eurockéennes performance below beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Additionally, the 12 previous installments in the band’s quarantine series — including festival sets at Coachella and Bonnaroo as well as In Rainbows From the Basement and The King of Limbs From the Basement — are collected in a YouTube playlist.

Setlist:

Lucky

Bones

Airbag

My Iron Lung

Exit Music (for a Film)

The Bends

No Surprises

Talk Show Host

Fake Plastic Trees

Paranoid Android

Planet Telex

Climbing Up the Walls

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Creep

Just