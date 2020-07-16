Rammstein Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates for 2021

Rammstein, photo by Jens Koch

Rammstein have just unveiled the rescheduled dates for their highly anticipated North American tour, following the postponement of their 2020 outing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stadium tour originally was set to kick off this summer in late August, but will now take place in late summer / early fall of 2021. While the outing will still be comprised of 10 dates, the band has canceled its Washington, D.C. show outright due to scheduling issues, adding a second show in Mexico City instead.



The 2021 tour kicks off August 22nd in Montreal, and hits Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, East Rutherford, N.J. (New York City area), Los Angeles, and San Antonio, before wrapping up with the aforementioned two-night stand in Mexico City.

When the North American tour finally does commence, the dynamic German industrial metal act will bring its “full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever.” An initial press release added, “Rock ‘n’ roll’s most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience will be on display for a series of 10 open-air dates.”

Tickets for the 2020 shows will be honored for the 2021 dates, while a full refund will be given for the canceled Washington, D.C. show. Fans also have the opportunity to request a refund for the other cities if they cannot make it to the rescheduled concerts. Those who don’t have tickets yet will be able to purchase them here.

With touring off the table for 2020, Rammstein have been working on new songs in lockdown, drummer Christoph Schneider recently revealed. Any new music would follow up the band’s untitled 2019 LP, which came after a 10-year wait between albums.

Rammstein 2021 North American Tour Dates:

08/22 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

09/01 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

09/08 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

09/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

10/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol