“Rock for Relief” Virtual Benefit Concert to Feature Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale, Alice Cooper, and More

Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

A bevy of notable rock musicians are coming together for a good cause. Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, and more will perform during the “Rock for Relief” virtual benefit show, while Alice Cooper and others will conduct interviews.

“Rock for Relief” is being organized by United Stations Media Networks and Storic Media Podcast Network, with proceeds benefitting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The streaming event airs this Friday, July 3rd, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, and will rebroadcast immediately following at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT.



In addition to Taylor, Hale, and Rossdale, the performance lineup includes ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, George Thorogood, Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy, Filter, Lisa Loeb, and many more. Cooper and guitar legend Joe Satriani will conduct interviews with the artists, while radio personality Lou Brutus and former MTV VJ Riki Rachtman will serve as hosts of the event.

“Many people are struggling with hunger during this unprecedented time, including children, families and seniors,” remarked Dan Nisbet, Feeding America’s Vice President of Development. “Feeding America member food banks are on the ground helping to address the increased need in their communities. We are so grateful for United Stations Media Networks and the talent involved in the ‘Rock for Relief’ benefit concert, which will raise funds to provide meals to people who need them most.”

A video trailer and full lineup poster can be seen below, while the stream itself will be broadcast from the “Rock for Relief’ website.