Rudy Giuliani Calls Cops on Sacha Baron Cohen After Being Pranked

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rudy Giuliani

Just weeks after trolling a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen has pulled off another elaborate prank at the expense of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani told Page Six that he went to the Mark Hotel in Manhattan on Tuesday for what he believed was a “serious” interview. A woman initially sat down with the former mayor and asked him a few “softball” questions, before Cohen came “running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” according to Giuliani.



“It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive,” Giuliani recounted.

Believing it was “scam or a shake-down,” Giuliani said he called police. By the time NYPD officers arrived, Cohen had “ran away,” though he was seen sprinting out of the hotel and down a city street wearing just a bathrobe,” according to the New York Post.

Giulani said he later realized that the man who interrupted the interview was none other than Cohen. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me,” Giulani stated. Whether or not Giulani’s portrayal of events comes across that way on camera remains to seen.

While Showtime has yet to make a formal announcement, it certainly seems like Cohen is actively working on a second season of Who Is America?. The seven-episode first season saw Cohen prank a number of conservative personalities, including Dick Cheney, Sarah Palin, Roy Moore, and Sheriff Joe Arapio, as well as O.J. Simpson. It was later received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

