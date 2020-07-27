Run the Jewels Announce Branded Cannabis Strain Called Ooh La La

Run the Jewels, photo by Philip Cosores

Ah, oui oui, indeed. Run the Jewels have done the inevitable by announcing their own branded strain of cannabis, and they’re calling it Ooh La La.

RTJ’s first strain of marijuana takes its name from one of the best songs of the year, “ooh la la”, off one of the best albums of the year, RTJ4. The bud is a collaboration with LEMONNADE, the sister brand of COOKIES, the hugely successful sativa-focused collection launched by Bay Area rapper/entrepreneur Berner.



According to details on the strain’s website (rollthejewels.com, natch), Ooh La La balances “LEMONNADE’s sativa focus with RTJ’s indica appreciation.” The effects are described as “a sensory-heightening head high and a light body feel,” coming at you with the “aroma of spice cake and frosting plus flavor of sweet fruit cake with an herbal tea chaser.”

RTJ’s personal cannabis line will be available as flower, pre-rolls, vapes, extracts, and blunts. They’ll be sold at COOKIES dispensaries throughout California as well as Detroit, Michigan, with future launches at locations in Michigan, Washington (Has Agency), Colorado (Veritas Fine Cannabis), Oregon, Oklahoma (Electraleaf), Arizona, and Illinois coming later in 2020. Watch a product preview video ahead.

In addition to their new pot product, Run the Jewels have revealed a lyric video for their RTJ4 cut “JU$T”, featuring Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha. Coming from Pulse Films’ Winston Hacking, the clip is a “motion visual” splicing together many of the touchstones of the terrible year that is 2020.

“I worked closely with Run The Jewels to create a satirical time-capsule of 2020 thus far, capturing the sentiment of their song using collage animation,” Hacking said in a press statement. “Drawing on the influence of Public Enemy’s classic ‘Shut ‘Em Down’ video, we combined cut up images from contemporary and historical events into a psychedelic protest vignette, a visual fuck you to systemic racism.”

Watch a product preview for Ooh La La and the video for “JU$T” below.