This Face Mask Sums Up What Every Music Fan is Thinking Now

For all intents and purposes, the 2020 concert calendar has been wiped clear by the coronavirus, with most every major tour and festival having either been canceled or postponed. While concert promoters are experimenting ways to present live music, such as concert drive-ins and audience-less livestreams, it’s likely we won’t find ourselves together in a crowded space until at least 2021 (and even that may be ambitious). In other words, we’ll see you in the pit… eventually.

Available now in packs of two, four, and six, this “See You in the Pit… Eventually!” is one of the initial designs available as part of a capsule of specialty designed face masks supporting Consequence of Sound, an independently owned company, and MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.



The mask is reusable and washable, made in the USA from recyclable bottles, and of the highest quality. The MSRP value for a 2-pack is $40.00, but we are offering them at a 25-42% off discount along with free shipping. Order yours below, or head to our newly launched web store to see our full offering of face masks. Heads up: We’ll be rolling out two more designs tomorrow!

On a side note, if you’re interested in submitting your own face mask design, download this template and send your ideas to consequenceartdesigns@gmail.com. If we like your design, we’ll get in touch.