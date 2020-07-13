Seniors Recreate Classic Album Covers From Lockdown

Roma Cohen and David Bowi, via Twitter/@robertspeker

The coronavirus crisis has also been a mental health crisis, and none have felt it more than seniors in lockdown. After four months in strict quarantine, one care home in Edgware, UK, has found a rocking way for its community to stay connected. Several residents at Sydmar Lodge dressed up — or down, as the case may be — for wonderfully creative photo shoots, recreating classic album covers by David Bowie, Taylor Swift, Adele, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

Activities coordinator Robert Speker took the photographs and posted the images on Twitter. The artwork is customized to the resident, so that Vera’s 93 takes the place of Adele’s 21, while 1922 by R.C. displaces T.S.’ 1989. The recreations are impressively faithful, especially given the circumstances of the lockdown, which is one of the reasons they quickly went viral.



Other residents stepped into Bruce Springsteen’s jeans, Michael Jackson’s Bad leather jacket, and peeled on a latex glove a la Blink-182. The Sydmar Lodge caretakers even got into the action, capturing the pose and iconic lighting of Queen.

Speker has started a GoFundMe to purchase more activities for the care home’s residents. He wrote, “As this situation is on-going it could be months before the situation changes for them and the need to keep them happy entertained and full of spirit has never been more crucial.” He has also suggested a fundraising calendar is in the works. In the meantime, feel free to donate and check out the images below.

The UK has nearly suppressed its coronavirus outbreak, with total cases under 30,000 and falling. For that reason, socially distanced outdoor concerts are allowed to return in the England. Meanwhile in America, Disney World reopened amid spiking cases, and dumbasses like O.J. Simpson are partying in Vegas without a face mask. We’re doing ourselves and our own seniors a horrible disservice, so please take proper precautions.