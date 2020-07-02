Sepultura Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Sepultura have officially rescheduled their upcoming North American tour for 2021 after postponing the spring outing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Brazilian thrash metallers will kick off their 2021 run on March 6th at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, California, and stay on the road through an April 10th date at UC Theatre in Berkeley, California.
As with the originally scheduled trek, Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art of Shock will appear on the run.
“So happy to announce the rescheduled North American tour with our friends from Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock,” Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser said in a statement. “I can’t wait to go back to the stage to perform the new material from our album Quadra and to jam our history to you all! Stay safe and see you all soon!!”
Sepultura are touring to promote their latest studio album, Quadra, which arrived in February, and is available here.
The band has also been hosting “SepulQuarta” YouTube sessions every Wednesday, featuring different guests from the metal world. The latest edition features Sacred Reich’s Phil Rind, who participated in a Q&A session and performed “Inner Self” with Sepultura watch below) .
See Sepultura’s 2021 tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art of Shock 2021 Tour Dates:
03/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/08 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
03/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II
03/11 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
03/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s
03/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
03/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
03/20 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
03/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
03/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
03/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
03/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground @ The Fillmore
03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
03/27 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/28 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
03/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
03/31 – Austin, TX @ Parish
04/01 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG
04/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
04/03 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/05 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse
04/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
04/07 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
04/08 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre
04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
04/10 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre