Sepultura Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Sepultura, via Nuclear Blast Records

Sepultura have officially rescheduled their upcoming North American tour for 2021 after postponing the spring outing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brazilian thrash metallers will kick off their 2021 run on March 6th at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, California, and stay on the road through an April 10th date at UC Theatre in Berkeley, California.



As with the originally scheduled trek, Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art of Shock will appear on the run.

“So happy to announce the rescheduled North American tour with our friends from Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock,” Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser said in a statement. “I can’t wait to go back to the stage to perform the new material from our album Quadra and to jam our history to you all! Stay safe and see you all soon!!”

Sepultura are touring to promote their latest studio album, Quadra, which arrived in February, and is available here.

The band has also been hosting “SepulQuarta” YouTube sessions every Wednesday, featuring different guests from the metal world. The latest edition features Sacred Reich’s Phil Rind, who participated in a Q&A session and performed “Inner Self” with Sepultura watch below) .

See Sepultura’s 2021 tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art of Shock 2021 Tour Dates:

03/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/08 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

03/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II

03/11 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

03/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

03/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

03/20 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

03/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

03/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

03/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

03/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground @ The Fillmore

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/27 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/28 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

03/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

03/31 – Austin, TX @ Parish

04/01 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG

04/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

04/03 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/05 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

04/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

04/07 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/08 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

04/10 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre