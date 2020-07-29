Sevdaliza, photo by Tre Koch

Iranian-Dutch artist Sevdaliza has announced her sophomore album, Shabrang. The follow-up to 2017’s ISON is marked to arrive August 28th through her very own Twisted Elegance label.

The forthcoming 15-track collection documents a “journey of self-discovery, self-love and finding peace amongst all of the chaos in the world” — hence Sevdaliza’s bruised body captured in the LP’s artwork. Produced by the artist herself in collaboration with Mucky, the full-length features previous singles “Lamp Lady”, “Oh My God”, and “Joanna”, all of which showcase Sevdaliza’s seamless blending of electronic, trip-hop, R&B, and even avant-garde.



Pre-orders for Shabrang have begun; all those who avail of the Apple pre-order will be gifted with the new song “Rhode” below.

To coincide with today’s news, Sevdaliza has lined up a special concert performance at The Royal Theatre in The Hague in the Netherlands. The August 22nd show will be livestreamed globally and represents her only live set of 2020. Find more information on her official website.

Shabrang Artwork:

Shabrang Tracklist:

01. Joanna

02. Shabrang

03. Lamp Lady

04. All Rivers At Once

05. Habibi

06. Dormant

07. Wallflower

08. Gole Bi Goldoon

09. Darkest Hour

10. Oh My God

11. Eden

12. Human Nature

13. No Way

14. Rhode

15. Comet