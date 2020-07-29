Iranian-Dutch artist Sevdaliza has announced her sophomore album, Shabrang. The follow-up to 2017’s ISON is marked to arrive August 28th through her very own Twisted Elegance label.
The forthcoming 15-track collection documents a “journey of self-discovery, self-love and finding peace amongst all of the chaos in the world” — hence Sevdaliza’s bruised body captured in the LP’s artwork. Produced by the artist herself in collaboration with Mucky, the full-length features previous singles “Lamp Lady”, “Oh My God”, and “Joanna”, all of which showcase Sevdaliza’s seamless blending of electronic, trip-hop, R&B, and even avant-garde.
Pre-orders for Shabrang have begun; all those who avail of the Apple pre-order will be gifted with the new song “Rhode” below.
To coincide with today’s news, Sevdaliza has lined up a special concert performance at The Royal Theatre in The Hague in the Netherlands. The August 22nd show will be livestreamed globally and represents her only live set of 2020. Find more information on her official website.
Shabrang Artwork:
Shabrang Tracklist:
01. Joanna
02. Shabrang
03. Lamp Lady
04. All Rivers At Once
05. Habibi
06. Dormant
07. Wallflower
08. Gole Bi Goldoon
09. Darkest Hour
10. Oh My God
11. Eden
12. Human Nature
13. No Way
14. Rhode
15. Comet