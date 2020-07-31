Sevendust Announce New Album Blood & Stone

Sevendust, photo by Travis Shinn and Chuck Brueckmann

Sevendust have announced a new album, Blood & Stone, following the recent release of the LP’s first single, a cover of the Soundgarden classic “The Day I Tried To Live”.

The Grammy-nominated rock band’s 13th studio album will arrive October 23rd via Rise Records, containing a total of 13 songs.



Sevendust recorded Blood & Stone with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, who helmed their previous release, 2018’s All I See Is War, and has also worked with Slash and Alter Bridge, among others.

A press release states, “Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose have raised the bar with Blood & Stone. The new music fits perfectly alongside with the band’s most seminal tracks that have become the cornerstone of the band’s live performances.”

Upon releasing their cover of “The Day I Tried to Live” back in June, Witherspoon remarked, “The lyrics are about trying to experience new things and change the way you live, and we see examples of that every day with what is happening around the world. To have the chance to cover this song and release it is so special to all of us.”

Blood & Stone is available for pre-order in various formats from Sevendust’s webstore and digitally via Amazon. View the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Blood & Stone Artwork:

Blood & Stone Tracklist:

01. Dying To Live

02. Love

03. Blood From A Stone

04. Feel Like Going On

05. What You’ve Become

06. Kill Me

07. Nothing Left To See Here Anymore

08. Desperation

09. Criminal

10. Against The World

11. Alone

12. Wish You Well

13. The Day I Tried To Live