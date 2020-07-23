Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Reunite in Truth Seekers Trailer: Watch

Nick Frost in Truth Seekers

Longtime collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are ready to unveil their newest project. It’s a comedy-horror series called Truth Seekers, set to premiere this fall on Amazon Prime.

In Truth Seekers, Frost plays Gus, the leader of a group of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK. “As they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race,” notes a plot synopsis.



For his day job, however, Gus works at a broadband company called Smile, which is where Pegg comes in. He plays Gus’ wig-wearing boss, Dave. “I crop up in a couple of scenes each episode and give Gus his assignment for the episode, which is usually to install broadband somewhere,” Pegg explained during a Comic-Con@Home panel on Thursday. “The [company] may or may not be nefarious in their aims and deeds.”

Watch the first trailer and the Comic-Con@Home panel below.

First announced in 2018, Truth Seekers is one of the first projects to come out of Pegg and Frost’s new production house, Stolen Pictures. Last year, they co-starred in the horror-comedy film Slaughterhouse Rulez. They also recently reprised their characters from Shaun of the Dead for a social-distancing PSA.