Simple Plan Part Ways With Longtime Bassist Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Simple Plan have parted ways with longtime bassist David Desrosiers following allegations of sexual misconduct.
“Following recent public statements, David Desrosiers is withdrawing from the band in order to work on his personal issues,” Simple Plan said in a statement posted to social media. “We offer our deepest apologies to the women who were hurt by his actions. We are also sorry for all our fans who are disappointed by this regretful situation. We will, as a band, take time to pause, reflect, and put in place guidelines to prevent similar situations from happening.”
In his own statement, Desrosiers added, “Recent public statements have led me to acknowledge that some of the interactions I have had with women have caused them harm. I have decided to withdraw from the band and seek professional help to educate myself and act appropriately in the future. I am truly sorry for the harm I have caused to these women.”
As Exclaim points, out stories of Desrosiers’ alleged misconduct have been posted to the Twitter account @victims_voices. One of his alleged victims accused Desrosiers of making inappropriate comments to her when she was still underage and later began pursuing her for sex once she became of legal age. The victim also said that Desrosiers himself threatened to go to the police after she expressed concerns over his behavior.
Desrosiers had been a member of Simple Plan since 2000, primarily playing bass guitar.
Suite à des déclarations publiques récentes, David Desrosiers se retire du groupe afin de travailler sur ses difficultés personnelles. Nous présentons nos excuses les plus profondes aux femmes qui ont été blessées par ses actions. Nous sommes également désolés pour tous nos fans qui sont déçus de cette situation regrettable. En tant que groupe, nous prendrons le temps de faire une pause, réfléchir, et mettre en place des lignes directrices afin d’éviter que de telles situations se reproduisent. Following recent public statements, David Desrosiers is withdrawing from the band in order to work on his personal issues. We offer our deepest apologies to the women who were hurt by his actions. We are also sorry for all our fans who are disappointed by this regretful situation. We will, as a band, take time to pause, reflect and put in place guidelines to prevent similar situations from happening.
Des déclarations publiques récentes m’ont fait reconnaître que certaines interactions que j’ai eues avec des femmes leur ont causé du tort. J’ai donc pris la décision de me retirer du groupe et d’aller chercher de l’aide professionnelle afin de m’éduquer et d’agir de façon appropriée à l’avenir. Je suis vraiment désolé pour le tort que j'ai causé à ces femmes. Recent public statements have led me to acknowledge that some of the interactions I have had with women have caused them harm. I have decided to withdraw from the band and seek professional help to educate myself and act appropriately in the future. I am truly sorry for the harm I have caused to these women.